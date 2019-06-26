A SWOT analysis of Iran

Abdul Rasool Syed

GIVEN the mounting tension between the US and Iran, the questions pertaining to Tehran’s potential and vulnerability, nowadays, form nucleus of many a political discourse. This piece is aimed at providing the readers with a SWOT (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats) analysis of Islamic Republic of Iran. Let’s begin with strengths: one of the key strengths of Iran is its geography. It is ideally located between the Middle East and Central Asia, with access to major water bodies of the world like the Persian Gulf and the Caspian Sea. This very fact enhances its geo-political and geo-strategic importance in the region. In terms of size, it is second largest in the Middle East and the eighteenth largest country in the world with population of roughly 82 million people. Moreover, its gargantuan wealth of hydrocarbon resources, for sure, multiplies its economic strength to an unprecedented extent. It occupies the fourth largest oil reserves and the second largest proven gas reserves of the world. This richness in energy resources makes its economy as twenty-fifth largest in the world in terms of GDP and the eighteenth largest in terms of purchasing power parity. The Islamic Republic is also rich in human capital. It is the land of young and highly-educated people. About two-thirds of its population is below the age of 35 and nearly 10 million out of its 82 million inhabitants have university degrees. What’s more is that Iranian society is quiet tech-savvy and well-connected to the outside world; 64% of Iranians are netizens while mobile penetration has reached more than 110 per cent (that is some Iranians have more than one phone).

Militarily, Iran is ranked as 14th most powerful armed forces in the world by Global firepower’s 2019 military strength Ranking. Iran’s total military personnel strength is 873,000(est). Its army is well- equipped with modern and sophisticated weaponry. Iran has developed ballistic missiles with a range of up to 2000 kilometers, such as the sejjil series. Iran’s navy has been showcasing its Ghadir-class mini-submarines which can launch cruise missile. In 2011, Iran manifested a startling display of reverse engineering when it took control and captured unmanned US Lockheed Martin RQ-170 sentinel while in flight and used the technology of reverse engineering to create its own drone. Inter alia, Iran is one of the five countries that have a cyber-army capable of conducting cyber-warfare operations. To this end, they have established two garrisons for cyber warfare at Zanjan and Isfahan. Weaknesses: one of the biggest weaknesses of Islamic Republic, according to political luminaries, is its prevailing dual system of government that mixes elections with a powerful supreme leader. Ali Khamenei, the Supreme leader, exercises veto power over Iranian decision making, heads (IRGC), the judicial system, state television, among other powers. Iran’s economy is also in doldrums due to the sanctions imposed by the exogenous powers as well as the endogenous bottlenecks. It is plagued with corruption and mismanagement. The IRGC and various religious foundations control much of the economy, stifling competition and thereby making reforms almost a Herculean task. The private investment, therefore, remains skittish. Moreover, Iran lacks export diversification since it is one product economy and relies heavily only on oil and gas industry.

In addition to weak economy, Iran’s hard power is also limited. It lacks conventional military strength. An analyst Thomas Juneau contends:” Militarily, Iran can deter, deny, spoil, but it can rarely shape the events. As a result, it can subvert its neighbours, but it is vulnerable to conventional military pressure.” Opportunities: The Islamic Republic’s geo-strategic location coupled with its geographic spread and military preparedness provides it with an opportunity to exercise domineering influence in the region. In this regard, US setbacks in Afghanistan and Iraq have been a blessing in disguise for Tehran to spread its tentacles across the greater Middle East by furthering its interests and thereby play the role of regional hegemon. Additionally, Iran, so far, enjoys the support from China and Russia. It should, therefore, continue cementing its ties with these global powers. Alliance with these countries would, for sure, help Tehran dilute “the maximum pressure campaign” launched by America against it. Threats: one of the biggest threats that currently is hovering over Iran is the ongoing escalation of tension between Washington and Tehran that has brought the two countries to the brink of war. If, in any case, this situation snowballs and keeps lingering on, it would bring disastrous consequences for the whole region. Saudi Arabia, a chronic adversary of Iran and a close ally of America in the region, also poses a big threat to Iran. The Saudi Kingdom, in order to gather international support to isolate Iran, has left no stone unturned to project Islamic Republic as a “rogue state”. Another big threat that Iran is confronted with is its dwindling economy. External sanctions coupled with internal corruption and economic mismanagement has severely hit the purchasing power of the people and has also incubated high youth unemployment that has engendered social unrest in the country. The Iranian people, therefore, are living in despair. This discontent prevalent among the Iranian masses is undoubtedly a colossal threat that can be exploited by the adversaries of Islamic Republic.

— The writer is a Legal practitioner-cum-columnist based in Quetta Balochistan.