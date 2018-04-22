A Sublime evening of Poetry & Prose with Zia Mohyeddin today

A Sublime Evening of Poetry and Prose with “Zia Mohyeddin” would be held here at local hotel on Sunday. The event is being organized by Professional Education Foundations with the title “A Sublime Evening of Poetry & Prose with Zia Mohyeddin”. Zia Mohyeddin is a prominent actor who has excelled in taking the art of recitation to unprecedented heights. His recitation of Urdu poetry and prose works are marked by great perfection that draws strength from his wide knowledge of the language and his extraordinary ability of voice modulation and adding a rhythmic pattern to his renderings.

He has performed before enthralled audiences across the globe. He has been associated with Pakistani and British television as an actor, narrator, director, producer, and broadcaster. Zia Mohyeddin was born on June 20, 1933 at Faisalabad, Pakistan. Zia Mohyeddin is still active in Pakistani media as a narrator and host of T.V. programmes.—APP

