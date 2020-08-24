A strong voice promoting Pakistan’s Ideology is no more NPC’s senior member, ex-federal minister Basharat Jazbi passes away

Zubair Qureshi

Islamabad

Senior member of the Nazriya Pakistan Council’s (NPC) executive committee and former federal minister Professor Dr Basharat Jazbi was laid to rest in Lahore on Monday. He had breathed his last a day earlier on Sunday.

Dr Jazbi, 85, was currently visiting his foster daughter in Lahore when his condition deteriorated on Sunday. He was rushed to the hospital however, he could not recover.

Jazbi is survived by a daughter who lives in the US. His wife had already passed away.

Dr Basharat Jazbi was a close associate of the Founder of the NPC and Editor-in-Chief of Pakistan Observer late Zahid Malik and was among the founding members of the council.

As a member of the NPC, Dr Basharat Jazbi always remained in the forefront when it came to introducing Ideology of Pakistan to the youth.

Being a senior member of the executive committee of the NPC, he essentially presented himself at all such occasions like Independence Day, Pakistan Day, Quaid’s Birthday and many other events of national importance.

He talked to the youth, particularly the students and engaged them in lively discussions about Quaid-e-Azam, Pakistan Movement, Allama Mohammad Iqbal and listened to their ideas as how they can become good, responsible citizens of Pakistan and tried to inculcate in them spirit of patriotism and love for Ideology of Pakistan.

In a condolence message Chairman of the NPC Dr Naeem Ghani, Senior Vice Chairman Mian Muhammad Javed, Executive Secretary Gauhar Zahid Malik, members of the NPC Executive Committee including Maj Gen (R) Muhammad Tahir, Admiral (R) Aziz A Mirza, Abudllah Yousuf, Prof Ayub Sabir, directors and staff members of the NPC termed the death of Dr Basharat Jazbi great loss and prayed for the eternal peace and blessing of the departed soul.

Dr Naeem Ghani while remembering Dr Jazbi said he wished to see Pakistan progress and prosper in accordance with the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah and his mission in life was to make the youth of Pakistan realize their potential. We have lost a strong voice of Pakistan today, said Dr Ghani. At professional level, he was a doctor of international fame. Dr Basharat Jazbi served in a number of national and international positions including Adviser to the PM on Health and Adviser to the World Health Organization (WHO). Dr Jazbi was also the recipient of the Association of Physicians of Pakistani Descendants of North America (APPNA)-Heartland’s Lifetime Achievement Award in 2018.

He was invited to deliver the keynote address at the association’s annual event. In a citation letter by APPNA he has been described as one of the founding members of Children’s Mercy Hospital (top 10 Children’s Hospitals in the US) and Truman Medical Centre.