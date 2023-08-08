IN a world that often sees geopolitical tension spilling into every facet of life, Pakistan’s decision to send its cricket team to India for the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 underscores its commitment to a constructive and responsible approach, in stark contrast to India’s recent actions, which refused to play Asia Cup on Pakistani grounds.

What is truly commendable about our government’s decision is its adherence to the principle that sports should remain distinct from politics. The Foreign Office’s statement underscores this conviction, highlighting the resolve to fulfilling its international sports-related obligations regardless of the state of bilateral relations with India. This stance reflects a larger understanding that, even in the face of diplomatic complexities, the spirit of sportsmanship should transcend political discord. This also serves to underscore the stark contrast between Pakistan’s approach and India’s recent decisions, especially its refusal to send its cricket team to play in the Asia Cup in Pakistan. Because of the Indian intransigence, Pakistan offered a hybrid model under which India will now play its matches of Asia Cup in Sri Lanka. This was undoubtedly a missed opportunity to utilize sports as a bridge between the two nations. Pakistan’s decision, on the other hand, highlights its proactive efforts to rise above political hurdles, placing the true spirit of sportsmanship at the forefront. Also we have sent our hockey team to India to participate in the Asian championship. It is for the world to decide now as to which country is a more responsible and mature one in its conduct. Whilst we really welcome the government’s decision, it is also important for our authorities to ensure the security of the Greenshirts in India. The way fanatics Hindus are targeting the Muslims and other minorities in India is no longer a secret. Our foreign office in its statement also emphasized the security concerns signalling that the country prioritizes the safety and wellbeing of its players. Before sending the team, we should seek clear guarantees from the ICC and Indian side about the security of the players. It is also time for the cricket playing nations to reject the Indian hegemony within the ICC for a better future of international cricket.