A slow death..!

And as I hear about the national airline being sold to private companies, I see one of their employees coming up to me. “What are you doing?” I asked my friend, who was part of the flying crew of one of the national carriers.

“Practicing to smile,” said my friend, as he contorted his face into a strange and hideous grimace. “But that’s not a smile,” I protested. “Don’t you know how to smile?” “Haven’t done for years,” he said. “Didn’t need to?” “Then what’s the sudden reason to start?” I asked.

“We’re being privatized,” said my friend, “any my colleagues in the other private airlines say that a smiling face is essential for me to keep my job.” “Yes,” I said, “but I don’t think you are doing too good a job of it, maybe you should have been privatized a decade ago, before you face muscles got set into a frown.” “How’s this?” asked my friend, looking at me with lips held apart with both his hands.

“I’m sure you chaps will have to use your hands for other things on board the aircraft rather than pulling your lips into a smile all the time,” I said. “You’ll have to help the elderly with their hand baggage, serve the passengers with their meals, help mothers with their children, and don’t forget the Namaste when people leave the aircraft.”

“No!” cried my friend, “no, this is not what I joined the company for.” “Ah, ah!” I said, “don’t forget you’re privatized now. The rules have changed.” There was a knock on the door and another member of the crew burst into the room. “I’ll be damned!” he shouted, “the passengers are suddenly becoming very cheeky.” “Offload them!” cried my friend, “That’s the only way they’ll learn a lesson.”

“I did,” said the other crew member, “and all of them walked over to the other booking counter and took a flight by the other airline.” “Very good,” said my friend with a smile, “You must have had a nice empty, comfortable flight back.” “Yes,” said his colleague bitterly, “and because of that there’s no money to pay my salary!” I looked out of the window and saw the officers and staff of a local nationalized bank, standing outside and demonstrating.

“Tell us?” asked both the members of the crew looking at me, “what do you suggest we do?” “Well,” I said, “you can carry on practicing to learn how to smile, or you can join those people outside the bank who are striking against privatization. One is life, the other is a slow death.”

I watched as both my friends, walked down and stood in front of the striking employees, and then I watched in amazement as the bank employees slowly put their hands on their cheeks and pulled their lips apart, imitating my two friends. “When will they ever learn..!” I whispered.

Related