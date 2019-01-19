A silver lining to a new beginning

Imtiaz Rafi Butt

On his first visit as Prime Minister of Pakistan to Turkey in January, 2019, Imran khan made a bold statement that tackling corruption is the most vital agenda of his Government at home. While some have looked at this approach as merely a lack of diplomatic acumen, others have perceived this fresh paradigm as one that will change the perspective towards Pakistan as a whole. PTI political opposition is simply giving it a name of “political victimization” in the name of accountability, it is often neglected that accountability is one of the major pillars of Good Governance. Pakistan has a history of massive corruption and it is the identification of this malice that is the first step towards its cure. Islamabad and Beijing need to be absolutely certain of each other’s intentions and effectiveness, if the new chapter of development and progress can be written between the two neighbors. The slogan of anti-corruption might be clichéd but is of dire need as of now.

Pakistan was born out of the clutches of the British Raj. Army and bureaucracy were designed in a way to hold the masses, obedient and subservient to a foreign monarch. The legislative framework did not patronize a welfare state. Plunged into conflict right from inception, Pakistan and its statesmen never had the luxury to redesign the civil and military hierarchy aimed towards democracy and public facilitation. Filling in the gaps, it was the apathy of the bureaucratic gerrymandering that led to differences between East and West Pakistan. Political corruption was allowed to creep into appointed offices, which ultimately led to the failure of civilian institutions. Dhaka fall was at first a setback to the accountability and governance systems, and then to military stratagems.

The second flood gate of corruption was the nationalization plan by the People’s Party. Redtapism and direct political interference were introduced to economic planning and private investment systems. The takeover of private businesses by the Government was accompanied by “political hand-outs” of these corporate entities. Running enterprises were subjected to inefficiency and sunk costs. Political point scoring and corruption was traded with business efficacy and expansion. The economy suffered while political leaders’ with a handful of government officials reaped the benefits.

Overstepping his constitutional boundaries, General Zia took over and began the journey backwards. Denationalization did more harm than good, yet again. This time, the nationalized businesses were re-privatized and given into favorable hands, rather than deserving ones. The Sharif family shot to fame and became a major player in the politics of the country, through sheer magnitude of take overs and financial short cuts. The national economy would never recover from these disastrous decisions. As Power and Money are inter-convertible to a large extent, with excess financial resources, acquired through illegal means, the socio-political landscape of power and influence, changed throughout the country. No one could foresee that this process of exploitation, nepotism and bribery could ever be reversed.

From 2008 to 2013, the Transparency International reports that Pakistan lost around Rs. 8.5 Trillion Dollars to blatant corruption. In a report submitted to the UN in 2013, Mr. Adil Gillani, a senior advisor to Transparency International, submitted that Pakistan would not need a single penny of aid if it cured the menace of corruption. With the lack of reforms in Government, semi-government and State institutions, corruption has, in the last 40 years, crept into every nook and corner of the country. The lowest echelons of civil service to the highest posts, bureaucracy has managed to institutionalize corruption. Like a cancer, it has infected the system for decades. Lack of transparency, inadequate salaries, political interference and incompetency, have made the prospects of integrity, even worse.

PTI Government has not done enough to build a “Naya Pakistan”, in a more optimistic and analytical approach, it can also be inferred that it is still in the identification phase. Identification phase roughly translates into the fact that first, the extent of the damage must be gauged, the major areas are to be prioritized, systems must be made robust and sustainable reforms must be installed to check the vicious cycle of corruption. Even by international standards, these tasks would require a comprehensive strategy and a considerable amount of time. Not to mention, the level of resistance that will be encountered.

Many of the cases mentioned earlier were implemented by senior members of the federal bureaucracy. Many of them are still in service in powerful positions. Some of them politically aligned themselves in exchange for protection and immunity. The elections of 2018 were unique in a way that they brought a third force into power, i.e, the PTI. With little or no prior affiliations, there is a chance for true accountability. Khan is moving slowly but steadily. Confrontation and backlash in the face of anti-corruption measures is obvious. PTI is in the initial phases of rooting out corruption and recovering some, if not all, of the lost wealth of the nation. The nation must understand that this will be a painful process, but one that is rewarding beyond doubt. Without this accountability and end to corruption, the vicious cycle will continue to perpetuate. Corruption must be tackled head-on, not just to correct the wrongs of the past, but to set the path right for the future. Imran Khan is going through the distasteful ordeal of setting an example, a scion that is to be followed in the times to come. The youth of the nation needs hope and beacon to follow. At the end of the line, when all political scores are settled, it is the young boys and girls of the country who will be victorious, opening their eyes to a country free of bribes and malpractices. It is a journey towards a promising future.

Apart from the internal prospect, efficiency and integrity has sparked confidence in investors. Instead of debt traps from IMF, Pakistan has been able to acquire liquidity from Saudi Arabia, China and UAE. CPEC and OBOR are set to expand Pakistan’s role in international trade like never before. Gwadar is finally taking its rightful place in the critical ports of the sub-continent. On the military front, China is committed to the defensive capability of Pakistan as a vital ally. The agreement on Destroyer boats and Fighter Jets will strengthen the defensive capability of the country against any form of aggression. A little hope and optimism can go a long way; Pakistan is in the struggle of its life to rid itself of old evils. Tough times are ahead but there is a reward in the end, which will be worth the wait.

—The writer is, Chairman Jinnah Rafi Foundation, based in Lahore.

