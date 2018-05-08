A service or a curse?

Through the column of your newspaper, I want to draw attention of concerned authorities towards a very serious issue “bad transport services of Karachi University”. First of all, the number of points is too limited as compared to the number of students enrolled here. The points are overloaded by the conductors beyond its capacity. It is quite senseless that conductors force students to stand. It is quite painful while standing in same position during the whole journey. If students deny, conductors misbehave with them.

Points are in bad condition. Even students hang out from doors. This can lead to horrible accidents. The concerned authorities should take immediate/tangible action. The funds should be utilized for the benefit of students. The point should be repaired, their numbers should be increased and a smooth and safe transport service should be provided to the students.

BISMA KHAN

Karachi

