A season of death? So sad!

This time the most shocking is news of the sad demise of Kofi Annan. A UN former Secretary-General, Annan is a cult figure known to the entire world. Incidentally in India, many veterans [political figures] like Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Jayalalithaa, Karunanidhi have passed away. It seems the death should stop at this point for the sake that the world community is in dire need of guidance from the prominent figures like Kofi Annan.

It was always a lot of energy all around when it came to Annan. His deft handling of the many world issues is always a benchmark in the latest international history, more so for the fact that Annan had resolved so many conflicts, literally travelling between the countries and continents. Maybe there will be many issues in the pipeline coming along. To face such situations, the world countries are in need of the help from the towering personalities like Kofi Annan. We the people should study their career and learn from them.

P SENTHIL SARAVANA DURAI

Maharashtra, India

