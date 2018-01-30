A sane view!

JI Amir Siraj-ul-Haq has asked the government where is its claim of drowning American drones? The rulers have jeopardized the national security to appease American Administration. They do no realize what is at stake?

We are a sovereign and independent nation of 200 million Pakistanis. No one should take us lightly. We are quite capable of defending our territory. With the change in circumstances must change and revise our policies.

I think Mr. Haq’s criticism is realistic and to the point. We cannot brush it off. Drone attacks are a question mark on our national security. We must stop all kinds of NATO supplies immediately. They need to be given a quick and appropriate response.

He once again demanded comprehensive accountability across the board. No special treatment be given to any one. He emphasized that where there is no corruption, people do not sleep with empty stomach. He called for the implementation of Nizam-e-Mustaffa in the country, which can provide solution to all our problems. I think he has given the alternative to the rotten system prevailing in the country.

JAVAID BASHIR

Lahore

Related