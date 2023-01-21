A saga of breaking Indian shackles over US, Japan FP | By S Nayyar Uddin Ahmad

A saga of breaking Indian shackles over US, Japan FP

THANKS to the Almighty (SWT) that the governments of the USA and Japan took a 180 degree U-turn in their foreign policy concerning Pakistan (which was earlier highly manipulated by the Indians) in May 2022 and September 2022 respectively, after I directly wrote to President Joe Biden of the USA on 12 April 2022 (title and link…An Open Letter to the President of the United States. Link:- http://www.snayyar.com/an-open-letter-to-the-president-of-the-united-states.html) and also to the Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio on 22 March 2022 (title and link…How Japanese Prime Minister Was Befooled By India Who Must Now Apologise With Pakistan. Link:- http://www.snayyar.com/how-japanese-prime-minister-was-befooled-by-india-who-must-now-apologise-with-pakistan.html).

1. Story of the Japanese government’s foreign policy change in favour of Pakistan, after I wrote a letter dated 22 March 2022 to the Japanese Prime Minister (link provided above).

On March 19, 2022 the Japan-India joint communiqué literally NAMED and SHAMED Pakistan at Para # 8 as below: India-Japan Summit Joint Statement Partnership for a Peaceful, Stable and Prosperous Post-COVID World, March 19, 2022

Para # 8. The Prime Ministers expressed deep concern at the growing threat of terrorism and underlined the need for strengthening international cooperation to combat terrorism in a comprehensive and sustained manner.

They called upon all countries to work together for rooting out terrorist safe havens and infrastructure, disrupting terrorist networks and their financing channels, and halting cross-border movement of terrorists.

In this context, they also called upon all countries to ensure that territory under their control is not used to launch terror attacks, to expeditiously bring to justice the perpetrators of such attacks.

They reiterated their condemnation of terrorist attacks in India, including 26/11 Mumbai and Pathankot attacks and called upon Pakistan to take resolute and irreversible action against terrorist networks operating out of its territory and comply fully with international commitments including to FATF.

They also concurred to strengthen counter-terrorism efforts in multilateral fora, and to work together on early adoption of the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism (CCIT) in the United Nations.

Now, if, we go through the entire Joint Statement dated 8 September 2022 of Second Japan-India 2+2 Foreign and Defence Ministerial Meeting held in Tokyo, there was absolutely no mention and not even a single word about Pakistan, Mumbai or Pathankot attacks. 2. Story of the US Government’s policy change in favour of Pakistan after my letter dated 12 April 2022 to President Joe Biden: Firstly, peruse the highly offensive language used against Pakistan in the relevant part of the Forth Annual US-India 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue Communique of 11 April 2022:The Ministers strongly condemned any use of terrorist proxies and cross-border terrorism in all its forms and called for the perpetrators of the 26/11 Mumbai attack, and Pathankot attack, to be brought to justice.

They called for concerted action against all terrorist groups, including groups proscribed by the UNSC 1267 Sanctions Committee, such as Al-Qa’ida, ISIS/Daesh, Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (LeT), and Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), and Hizb ul Mujahideen.

The Ministers called on Pakistan to take immediate, sustained and irreversible action to ensure that no territory under its control is used for terrorist attacks.

On the very next day on 12 April 2022 I sent the following letter to Joe Biden President of the United States tiled ‘An Open Letter to the President of the United States. Link:- http://www.snayyar.com/an-open-letter-to-the-president-of-the-united-states.html.

By the Grace of the Almighty (SWT) my above mentioned letter to President Joe Biden proved extremely impactful which is proved with the Quad leaders-India Joint Statement dated 24 May 2022 which specifically omitted the name of PAKISTAN, as below: MAY 24, 2022, Quad Joint, Leaders’ Statement, The White House.

Para # 7: Relevant portion where specifically name of Pakistan was omitted: We condemn unequivocally terrorism and violent extremism in all its forms and manifestations and reiterate that there can be no justification for acts of terror on any grounds whatsoever.

We denounce the use of terrorist proxies and emphasize the importance of denying any logistical, financial or military support to terrorist groups which could be used to launch or plan terror attacks, including cross-border attacks.

We reiterate our condemnation of terrorist attacks, including 26/11 Mumbai and Pathankot attacks.

We also reaffirm UNSC Resolution 2593 (2021) which demands that Afghan territory must never again be used to threaten or attack any country or to shelter or train terrorists or to plan or finance terrorist attacks.

Comparison: Now compare the above language and wording of 24 May 2022 Quad Joint Leader’s statement of the White House with the 11 April 2022 US-INDIA communique where name of Pakistan is specifically mentioned in extremely harsh language, which proves the favourable impact my letter to the American President had to in favourably moulding the US Foreign Policy towards Pakistan.

Concluding, I bow my head before Allah (SWT) for allowing me to serve the motherland in moulding towards Pakistan the foreign policy of America and Japan which was extremely inimical towards us, under the influence of Indian close relations.

—The author writes on strategic, political, economic, current affairs & sports.