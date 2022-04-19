A.S. Roma dent Napoli’s title hopes

A.S. Roma earned a last gasp draw against Napoli to dent their Scudetto hopes.

A 91st-minute equalizer from Stephan El Shaarawy earned Roma a 1-1 draw at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.

The hosts held the lead in another tense clash in Naples for the majority of the match thanks to captain Lorenzo Insigne’s well-taken penalty in the 11th minute.

Chasing their first Scudetto since 1990, Napoli looked nervous on both sides of the ball as they went in search of three points that would have closed the gap on leaders AC Milan, with Roma missing several chances to level in the second half to keep the game close.

The home side looked like they had done enough to hold on as the clock passed 90 minutes but their luck finally ran out as substitute El Shaarawy broke Napoli’s hearts in stoppage time, firing a leveler that Roma deserved.

Napoli, having been beaten in their previous home game by Fiorentina but got just the start they needed against Roma.

Hirving Lozano was adjudged to have been fouled inside the penalty area after a VAR review.

MLS bound Insigne’s cool finish ensured Napoli remains the team with the most penalties scored in the big-five European leagues (nine).

After that, though the game’s tide started to turn as the better chances fell Roma’s way.

English striker Tammy Abraham and visiting skipper Lorenzo Pellegrini were guilty of missing glaring openings after the break to level things.

Roma had one last attack left in them and El Shaarawy arrowed the ball into the bottom corner to earn a point for his side.

The Italian has scored all of his Serie A goals this campaign from the 90th minute onwards.

Roma coach Jose Mourinho was typically still not happy after the match, with the referee the target of his ire for not awarding his side a late penalty and giving a red card to unused away substitute Daniel Fuzato for his protests.

The draw left Napoli third in the standings on 67 points from 33 matches, four points behind leaders AC Milan.

They will hope the upcoming Milan derby can help give them another shot at making a title run with only a few games left on schedule.

Roma stays fifth on 58 points having stretched their unbeaten run in Serie A to 12 matches while chasing Juventus for Champions League places.