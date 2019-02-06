A reminder to PM Khan

The manifesto of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s campaign for General Election 2018 included the uniformity of school curriculum across Pakistan aimed at wiping out the disparity of curriculum in schools throughout the country. It was indeed commendable on the part of a political party to remind the nation of the dire need for uniform school curriculum.

However, Imran Khan’s government seems to have slowed down now when there is the opportunity at hand for implementing that policy. Already, this sort of difference in our education system has cost a number of generations terribly and dented the prospects of progress of Pakistan to a great extent since its inception.

Thus, honourable Prime Minister must not let this policy be catapulted to obscurity or be swept under the carpet under any political expeiencies and rather provide the catalyst to implement this policy as soon as possible as we have had enough of this curriculum discrimination now. It would ensure uniform and quality education in all the provinces of Pakistan.

RAJAB ALI

Sukkur

