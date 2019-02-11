A real man..!

AS father of two daughters I’ve wondered at the perfect type of man; somebody who meets all the requirements. And then one day I saw him; perfect I thought. He was a flawless hunk, huge and muscular, handsome and confident as he looked around. “How strong he is!” I thought happily.

But a voice spoke gently into my ear: “Bob, the strength of a man isn’t seen in the width of his shoulders. Its seen in the width of his arms that circle your daughters!” And then I heard the fellow speak, in tones that could have made a woman shiver, with authority that would make any man respect him as a leader, but again that voice whispered: “The strength of a man isn’t in the deep tone of his voice. It’s in the gentle words he whispers to them.”

There were friends around him, who loved him and enjoyed his company, and then I heard again: “The strength of a man isn’t in how many buddies he has. Its how good a buddy he is with his kids.” I knew from car he drove he’d risen high and was a leader among men, but again that whisper saying: “The strength of a man isn’t in how respected he is at work. It’s in how respected he is at home!”

I knew that men would be afraid to grapple with him, that he had strength to flatten a thief and throw far a kidnapper, but again that hushed tone: “The strength of a man isn’t in how hard he hits. It’s in how tender he touches.” He looked striking and imposing, his top buttons purposely undone showing off hairy chest, but the voice said to me, “The strength of a man isn’t in the hair on his chest. It’s in the heart that lies within his chest.”

He walked into the gym and picked up weights and dumbbells as if they were made of plastic, I marveled at his strength till this time an angry roar filled my ears: “The strength of a man isn’t in the weights he can lift. It is in the burdens he can carry!” Women crowded round him and I knew from their glances that many had fallen for this fantasy, but again that voice reminded me, “The strength of a man isn’t how many women he’s loved. It’s in how true he can be to one woman!”

And then I heard the voice whisper sadly, “ You judge men and women by their appearance Bob, when oh when will you be able to look within instead of being fooled by what you see outside? Then and only then will you begin to see a real man..!”

Share on: WhatsApp