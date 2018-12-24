A ‘rash’ decision?

M Ziauddin

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday welcomed US President Donald Trump’s decision regarding the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan and reiterated Pakistan’s desire for peace in the region.

Qureshi said Pakistan has also released some Afghan Taliban prisoners so that “an enabling environment” conducive to the talks can be created. He asserted that Pakistan will continue to play whatever role it can play to support the Afghan peace process.

However, in the US itself a section of the media has termed the Trump decision as ‘rash’ and fears are being expressed that the withdrawal of half of the US troops stationed in Afghanistan numbering 14000 would ‘only deepen the damage and disillusionment caused by America’s longest war’.

According to Fred Kaplan (The US Should Withdraw From Afghanistan, but Not Like This—published in Slate magazine on December 21, 2018) Trump was all set to get out of Afghanistan until August 2017, when out-going Secretary of Defense James Mattis and then–national security adviser H.R. McMaster convinced him not only to stay, but to send 5,000 more troops into the fray.

“McMaster’s gambit was to show him a circa 1970s photo of young women in Kabul wearing miniskirts, as if to prove that the place once was—and, by implication, could again be—a “normal” country. Mattis’ method was to lay out a “new strategy” that could “win” the war, even though in fact it was just a slight intensification of old strategies—more bombing, coupled with more active diplomacy—and “win” remained a murky concept.”

Occupation of a country by foreign troops can never be condoned under any circumstances. So, one would find it decidedly impossible to oppose the Afghan Taliban’s conditioning of progress in peace talks on the prior withdrawal of the US troops from Afghanistan.

But then with Afghan Taliban controlling almost 44% of districts and the Kabul administration of President Ghani commanding an armed to teeth, US trained troops numbering over 300,000 the vacuum that would be created with the complete drawdown of the US troops would cannot but be filled with a bloody war of attrition between the two sending the country back to the days of bloody chaos that had followed the withdrawal of US from the scene soon after the collapse of the Soviet Union in the late 1980s bequeathing the Afghan mess to Pakistan—a mess that Pakistan has never been able to extricate itself from since.

According to Ashley Jackson (Trump leaves behind mess for Afghans to clean up—published in Foreign Policy magazine on December 21, 2018) the reduction in troop numbers diminishes US leverage over the Taliban in negotiations, given that the latter’s stated priority is the withdrawal of all foreign forces from Afghanistan.

“While the United States has pummeled Taliban targets with airstrikes, now at an all-time high, this has not yet eroded their control or dented their military capacity.

“The Taliban refuse to meet directly with the Afghan government; at the recent talks in Abu Dhabi, a delegation from the Afghan government waited in vain at a nearby hotel in the hope of a face-to-face meeting with the Taliban. There are many within the Taliban who oppose negotiations and advocate waiting out Washington’s patience and money. As the old saying goes, the West may have the watches, but the Taliban have the time. The Taliban have little incentive to agree to any deal quickly, particularly now that Trump has clearly demonstrated a desire to get out—regardless of the cost.

“The Afghan president is facing increasing discontent and open opposition from key political backers, many of whom oppose or have publicly expressed doubt about talks with the Taliban. This is not surprising. Many of these individuals have significantly benefited from the war and from US support. They would lose considerable influence and power in any settlement with the Taliban. Some may dig in their heels or look for exit plans. Others, particularly within Jamiat-i-Islami or other old mujahideen factions, may accelerate efforts to re-arm their militias in anticipation of a full US withdrawal.

“If Trump were to rashly withdraw the remaining US forces without a sound deal, a gradual decline into a new and more vicious phase of civil war is all but guaranteed. In the vacuum created by US disengagement, regional actors such as Pakistan and Russia would throw their support behind Afghan proxies much as they did during the early 1990s. And while Afghanistan is no longer a major safe haven for international terrorist groups but that could quickly change.

“There is an alternative: handing the process over to a third party. The United States could back the establishment of an independent peace process focused on three core areas: Taliban-US dialogue regarding an American drawdown of troops, intra-Afghan dialogue on a postwar political settlement, and shoring up support from regional actors.

“It is the only responsible policy choice. It would tie the United States, the Taliban, and the Afghan government, along with regional actors, to a long-term process that would, hopefully, prioritise the stability of the country and preserve at least some of the gains made over the past 18 years. It is not only the future of Afghanistan at stake, but also the security of the region and the United States.”

– The writer is veteran journalist and a former editor based in Islamabad.

