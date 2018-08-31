A question of statesmanship

Beyond set, standard and stereotype leadership, we wish charismatic statesmanship for priorities of simplicity and austerity, self-reliance and self-sufficiency and an olive branch for national reconciliation: a matchless magnetic and inventive statesmanship, an exemplary selfless and altruistic statesmanship, an unequalled statesmanship of managerial acumen, conflict, time and priorities management and an unrivalled statesmanship of noble resolve towards a brighter Pakistan.

When men at the helm of affairs talk of austerity drive and self-reliance along with endeavours in extending an olive branch to and taking on board opposition parties in the larger national interest of the country, it reflects positive thinking in national affairs in principle indeed. As such, let us wish our aspiring leaders all the best to work on this valued principle of national illumination towards a brighter Pakistan.

While austerity and simplicity plus self-reliance and self-sufficiency plus leadership consensus on national priorities remain an ideal formula towards a dream-come-true reality of an enlightened Pakistan, each of this success formula point has to be closely and realistically examined and concerned impediments and challenges need to be identified and rectified in pertinent problem-solving and decision-making.

First: simplicity and austerity drive. Honestly we at the top are so accustomed to and acclimatized with pompous facilities and lavish benefits as obstinate state of mind and die-hard habit. Leading from the front and setting examples in austerity do matter with directives. But what awesomely counts is how unparalleled and statesmanlike skill and acumen naturally and logically impact and convince in this regard.

Secondly: self-reliance and self-sufficiency is a noble national cause. But let us fairly ponder how to credibly and skillfully break the ice when blind dependence is deep rooted from childhood as school kids bank on private tutors to pass, when capable nephews and nieces look upon influential uncles for jobs and when leaders cannot think beyond World Bank, IMF, USAID, CIDA and alike for socio-economic development!

PARVEZ JAMIL

Karachi

