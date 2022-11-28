A Propitious Insight

A Propitious InsightIn times when every political party and leaders are seen either indulged in their rhetoric regarding the crucial appointment so rare at daggers drawn to get the hold of the Capital, a female leader from Pakistan People’s Party can be seen having different priorities. Faryal Talpur the President of Pakistan People’s Party Women Wing, member of Sindh Provincial Assembly and the chairperson of Home Committee Sindh has taken a few very applaud able steps in Sindh which need to be explicitly underlined.

In the back drop of political and economical turmoil, all the political instability, this daughter of Sindh, the sister of former President Asif Ali Zardari and head of her Party’s women wing, Faryal Talpur, has been busy working on unfortunately neglected but very critical issues of the province, all for the well being and welfare of the people of Sindh and flood stricken masses particularly the women.In the pursuance of her vision, only in the last few days, Faryal Talpur visited the Benazir Shaheed Modern Addicts Treatment & Rehabilitation Centre (MATRC) established in Lyari, Karachi where he met the under treatment addicted people, most of them who were children in their teenage. Surprisingly, no other provincial govt. has been able to identify this huge problem coming in to existence which could destroy the future of our children.

At the rehab Center, not only there were teenage boys but the girls as well who were at first hand made addicts of intoxication through different drugs and then were used as a prey to supply drugs and alcohol in different parts of the society. It should be kept in mind that the highly increasing consumption of alcohol and drugs in our youth initiates form their schools, colleges and universities and if not taken care of timely it can harm the future, the families and the whole structure of our upcoming generation. However, the very next day, Faryal Talpur also met the head of sub-office, Karachi for United Nations Office on Drugs & Crimes and ensured that the international organizations in collaboration with the Sindh Government will take all the necessary measures to clear up this alarming situation in the province.

Let alone this commendable endeavor of the PPP leader, she has also taken a remarkable initiative to train women from interior Sindh so that they can work along with their men and help them in running the household expenditures together in this difficult times of economic crisis that country is confronted with.

She along with SZABIST and ZABTECH foundations held the hand loom training courses for women and later on provided free of cost hand looms to them so that they can immediately start working where as following the damages occurred by the historic flood in the province, apart from the initiatives taken by Federal or provincial government, she is also building free of cost homes for the effected families herself in her constituency which is a rare phenomenon in current political structure of our country.

Watching a female leader highlighting and resolving such issues in the mid of prevailing political and financial instability and crisis, are hard to be focused on, is a rare sight and needs to be applauded and followed. Standing with the people who voted for their representatives in the provincial or National Assembly is the least the leadership can do to help people of Pakistan move forward in this hard time and it won’t be untrue to say that the PPP women wing President, Faryal Talpur has taken this initiative and has set an example for all the Senior leadership to follow.