LAHORE – Fly Jinnah has started direct flights between Islamabad and Quetta, the airline confirmed on its website.

Prior to this, the private airline was operating in four cities – Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi and Peshawar.

From July 23, it has started flight operation between the federal capital and Quetta five days a week.

Fly Jinnah will utilize modern Airbus A320 aircraft, renowned for reliability and comfort.

Those travelling on Fly Jinnah will get more spacious seating arrangements than traditional economy class.

The airline claimed provision of enhanced travelling experience to passengers with extra space and facilities at comparatively cheaper fares.