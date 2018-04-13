A premature ban

AS the political parties are running their election campaigns in full gear by holding public gatherings and inter party meetings, it is also for the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to take steps that prevent pre-poll rigging and provide level playing field to all the political parties and contesting candidates. For this purpose, Election Act 2017 also adequately empowers the ECP to ensure free, fair and transparent conduct of polls.

In this background, the Commission on Wednesday imposed a ban on new recruitments and granting of development funds with the aim to prevent ruling parties at the Centre and the provinces to use jobs and funds as a political bribe to get votes in the general election. Though the ECP is fully authorized to take such steps, we understand that the ban on recruitment and the development funds is quite premature given the fact that the election will be held somewhere in July. In fact in the past it has been seen that the governments both at the Centre and the provinces open the vacancies in the final year of their tenure or at least regularize the services of contractual staff. So this very decision would have disappointed the unemployed lot especially those who were on the look for lower rank posts in public sector departments. Secondly, we understand the restrictions on release of development funds will also hamper work on several ongoing schemes and in fact this is the period of time when the governments especially focus on carpeting of roads, water supply and gas schemes. Imposing ban on them means the areas which lack these facilities will have to wait for another two or three years as any party that forms the new government initially focuses more on critical economic issues instead of giving attention to the projects that have a direct bearing on the daily life of the people. So, we will ask the ECP to review its decision in the best interest of the public besides it is also for the political parties that they do not wait for the last year of their term for the start or completion of public oriented projects. Democracy is not just about elections or transition of power from one government to another but it also means addressing the basic problems of the people which in fact will give a real strength to the whole system.

