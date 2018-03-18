A plea to Chairman NADRA

Recently news surfaced that NADRA Chairman started a crackdown on NADRA officials in Sindh ; but the ground realities are still very far from this news. One of my, differently-abled, cousins has cleared a written part of an exam and he is being asked to provide a differently-abled CNIC in the interview. For that reason he went to NADRA office Dadu to get his CNIC but the next is shocking one: all the times he got irrational replies from NADRA, DADU officials. Initially he was told that NADRA did not issue cards to special persons; he was amazed and told officials that his {another} cousin had a differently-abled CNIC. Later on, he was asked to go Hyderabad to get his certificate verified by the Social Welfare Office. The SWO representative told him that they did not verify certificates without a NADRA official’ recommendations. Once again, he went back to NADRA, Dadu, to have an official letter, but they refused to oblige him and, instead, asked him to visit Hyderabad NADRA office to get his card – as it was near to SWO office so they would help him. He went to Hyderabad NADRA office but the officials said that he belonged to DADU so he did not come under their jurisdiction.

Eventually, the poor soul contacted high officials of NADRA but like politicians they assured him a number of times that they would conduct an inquiry and he would be contacted soon. Almost a month has passed but neither had he got his CNIC nor any sort of help from the NADRA officials. He is now between deep sea and devil; if he does not get his CNIC before the interview date, he will be ousted from the list of applied candidates. It is my humble request to higher authorities to kindly look into this matter and save the future of my cousin.

AMJAD RUSTAMANI

Dadu, Sindh

