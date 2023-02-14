A Plain White Kurta for Rs25,000: Price tags of Mahira’s new clothing line shock Pakistanis

By
Junaid Usman
-
40

A specific class aspires to luxury but that is not the case with the general masses in crisis-hit Pakistan.

Clothing brands remain expensive and many of their products are exclusive and overpriced. This time it’s a new brand by Pakistani superstar Mahira Khan who rolled out M by Mahira ‘for her love for white outfits’.

The Lollywood diva made headlines with her new venture. Promotion by Raees star influenced Pakistanis and even customers approached the store to get their hands on white outfits.

The new clothing line has sparked new debate online, with netizens questioning whether the 38-year-old is trying to fleece the masses using her fame as a simple white kurta was placed online for the exorbitant price of nearly Rs25,000.

As some justified the price tag, many felt poor amid skyrocketing inflation.

Here’s how social media users reacted:

Two Pakistans? Long queues outside Tim Hortons spark new debate as country battles worst crisis

