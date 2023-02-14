A Plain White Kurta for Rs25,000: Price tags of Mahira’s new clothing line shock Pakistanis

A specific class aspires to luxury but that is not the case with the general masses in crisis-hit Pakistan.

Clothing brands remain expensive and many of their products are exclusive and overpriced. This time it’s a new brand by Pakistani superstar Mahira Khan who rolled out M by Mahira ‘for her love for white outfits’.

The Lollywood diva made headlines with her new venture. Promotion by Raees star influenced Pakistanis and even customers approached the store to get their hands on white outfits.

The new clothing line has sparked new debate online, with netizens questioning whether the 38-year-old is trying to fleece the masses using her fame as a simple white kurta was placed online for the exorbitant price of nearly Rs25,000.

As some justified the price tag, many felt poor amid skyrocketing inflation.

Here’s how social media users reacted:

This is Really Not Fair Mahira! 🥺 You say that we all are your Family , you Love all of us. This was the time to Prove it but 😕💔 Aisi Prices rakhi hein k hum bas Aap ki Pictures hi Save kr skey 🥲💔 @TheMahiraKhan #Mahirians https://t.co/owhL1yfYwx pic.twitter.com/9ZtBANacSu — Anaya / Crazy Fan of FaHira 😍💓 (@SuperstarMahira) February 12, 2023

After Tim Hortons paish e khidmat hai #mbymahira

Sold out!

Dunya bhi sochti hogi k kese ye mulk bankruptcy k qareeb pohnch gaya hai!!! pic.twitter.com/6fiLcp7GfC — Fatima Khalil Butt 🇵🇰 (@FatimaButt_4) February 13, 2023

Amma saw M by Mahira Khan’s dresses and prices and phir said “iss tarah ki Shalwar kameez 500 mein silwa doon apne darzi se”:”) — potato (@Fatpootatto) February 13, 2023

M by Mahira's kurta only for Rs. 13,600. pic.twitter.com/iZONwqOIc8 — Xyz.. (@sumbal_who) February 13, 2023

m by mahira is so overpriced . God — war (@pettynotprettyy) February 12, 2023