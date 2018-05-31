A pavilion Steward to ring bell at Lord’s today

Bipin Dani

Queenstown (New Zealand), May 30 : A Steward of the Lord’s pavillion will ring the bell five minute before the commencement of the T-20 fund raising match between the ICC World XI and the West Indies on Thursday.

Official status is given to the match, which will be played at the Lord’s, also known as Mecca of Cricket.

“The bell is rung before every session of play in every match at Lord’s – the job is normally done by the Pavilion Stewards, except for the morning session of Tests”, Fraser Stewart, the Cricket Academy Manager at the Marylebone Cricket Club, speaking exclusively, said.

The ringing of the five-minute bell at Lord’s by an international cricketer, administrator or well-known enthusiast of the sport is a recent tradition introduced some ten years ago by the then MCC executive Chris Bradshaw.

“The ringing of the bell by former players is usually something that is done on the morning of each day during Test Matches”.