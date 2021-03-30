A Pakistani freelancer working from hospital

Umair Shafique is an inspiration to many people who are dealing with crucial medical problems. Shafiq is suffering from a medical condition and is currently on dialysis which is a procedure for extracting waste products and excess fluid from the body.

Umair Shafique began freelancing in 2016 and continues to work tirelessly despite a major health problem in the form of “dialysis.” His place of business is the hospital, where he spends four hours three days a week.

Despite his health problems, he is completely committed to meeting his job deadlines and working with tenacity. He is optimistic about his future ventures, according to official reports, and eager to learn more about his profession.

