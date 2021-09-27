‘A new low’ – PML-N’s Zubair reacts after alleged private video with woman leaked online

KARACHI – Former Sindh governor and leader of PML-N, Mohammad Zubair, has given a strong reaction after an alleged video showing him and a woman in a compromising situation went viral on social media.

The video surfaced on Sunday night and it became a top trend on Twitter in no time.

The PML-N leader in his statement said: “This is no politics. In fact a new low.” He termed the video fake and doctored.

This is no politics. In fact a new low !! By launching a fake & doctored video against me.

Whoever is behind this has done an extremely poor & shameful act. I have served my

country with honesty,integrity & commitment. Will continue to raise my voice for betterment of Pakistan. — Mohammad Zubair (@Real_MZubair) September 26, 2021

“Whoever is behind this has done an extremely poor and shameful act.”

The former Sindh governor said he had served his country with honesty, integrity and commitment and would continue to raise his voice for the betterment of Pakistan.

