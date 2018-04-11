A nation without dream and vision

Malik Umar Draz

VISION and dreams are very important for individual as well as for the whole nation. A dream and vision gives a direction and path of life. For successful life there must be a big dream and vision. Without dream nothing is possible in life. When there will be a clear goal in mind then whole nation will work hard for the achievement of that goal with passion and enthusiasm. When we look on the current picture of Pakistan, unfortunately, there is no dream and vision of nation, for which we can struggle. Pakistan is running on autopilot. There is no proper planning and vision for the development of the country. How we are determined for the development of our country that we did not think about the development of Gwadar, in 60 years till China came for this project to develop this important port of the world. And now each party is trying to take credit. Even we cannot make Kalabagh Dam which is crucial for our country.

There is no institution and department that is going to plan for the progress and development of the country, except Pakistan army which has modernized with passage of time. In Pakistan, all departments are working according to traditional methods as they were run before 1947. Only Pakistan army and motorway police have upgraded their methodology and modernized according to the need of time. We have a potential but we lack vision and goals. If we can make nuclear bomb why we cannot overcome other problems ie load-shedding, corruption, poverty, injustice, lack of communication etc. We can become a developed country, only if we have proper vision and dreams in our mind otherwise we will run our life and country on autopilot. Time will pass and if we did not open our mind and eyes, we will remain the same under develop and poor for further 70 years. Once Obama said, “I do not want just the same old crowd in Washington who do the same old things the same old way. Change would be the dominant factor.” So we have to change our mind and thoughts for development of nation. We cannot achieve any progress with the same methods as we are using here same way in 70 years. Our politicians are fighting for their own interests. Senate was the place, where our think-tanks were going to sit together to make plans for country but unfortunately the purpose of this institution has been abolished by using illegal methods to enter it. Now the members of Senate are only for their personal interests not for country because they invested huge amounts to get seat here.

Objectives and dreams are crucial for nation’s and individual’s life, as we know that Allama Iqbal saw a dream of a separate country. Initially it was only a dream but it became the purpose of whole Muslim community of subcontinent. This dream gave the direction and path to the Muslim of subcontinent. Leadership of that time worked to achieve this dream. Quaid-i-Azam was leading the Pakistan Movement and made the dream into reality. But first of all there was a dream and vision of Pakistan. If Allama Iqbal and other leaders did not saw a dream of a separate country, nothing was possible. A successful person of a nation always has a dream and vision in their minds. Unfortunately, our present leadership is without vision and dream for the nation. Each party is selling her own theory and vision for getting majority in parliament. Developed nations are making plans for the next 50 to 100 years. They are developing new technologies and creating new methods for development. Here, our politicians are fighting with each other for getting power. There is no concept of moral values and importance of character in our country. In recent Senate election, we have seen this practically.

We have potential and talented people to make Pakistan number one in world but unfortunately we have no leadership for this purpose. Our scientists and engineers are brilliant in their fields and our forces are best in the world. Only there is a need of vision and dream for the development of the nation. Many Pakistanis are working all over world who can work for our country but who will convince them to come here because our leadership is not thinking for the progress and development of country. We have natural resources and manpower but we lack vision to utilise such things for development. I think, our leadership should thing for country and people. They should be clear for the development of Pakistan. There must be department where all our think-tanks combine together for making plans and strategies for the development. How much time we will survive on aid. We must do our own planning according to our religion, our Constitution, our traditions and our culture. We cannot make progress by following the other nations. We must do everything according our own culture and thoughts. We can learn from others nations but that knowledge must be utilised according to our demands. “Opportunities are always for those who are fully prepared, and for those who are independent-minded, aspiring and preserving.” Xi Jinping, president of China.

— The writer freelance columnist based in Rawalpindi.