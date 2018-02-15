A mournful Sunday

Time keeps ticking past waiting for none. Every day passes with some good or sad things happening around. Good things make people happy directly and indirectly. But when prominent renowned human rights activist and lawyer Asma Jahangir passes away into eternity in Lahore and veteran famous actor Qazi Wajid breathes his last in Karachi one after the other on February 11,2018 it really turns out to be mournful Sunday for majority of people across the country besides the bereaved families of the popular figures of their respective fields.

Inimitable, voice for human rights, democracy and defiance, the voice of the voiceless Asma Jagangir was born on January 27, 1952 and died on February 11, 2018 in Lahore at the well spent and utilized hectic life age of 66 years and veteran TV and radio artist Qazi Wajid was born in Lahore but spent most part of his active life in Karachi after making a start of his artistic career from Radio Pakistan and after 26 years stint moved on to the PTV and expired at the age of 87 years out of which for more than 65 years he remained active as an artist on radio and ptv.

Both luminaries of their respective fields, Asma Jahangir and Qazi Wajid breathed their last in private hospitals after complaining about pain in their chests and being taken to hospitals, It is a matter of coincidence that both Asma Jahangir and Qazi Wajid had remained active till they had breathed their last.Qazi Wajid was laid o rest in Karachi Sunday evening whereas Asma Jahangir is to be buried on Tuesday February 13 in Lahore after her one of the two daughters arrives from Denmark to have last glimpses of her illustrious mother.

Besides hundreds of articles in the local and foreign press, Asma Jahangir had also written two books “The Hudood Ordinance:A Divine Sanction and “Children of Lesser God”. Asma Jahangir passing away is being widely mourned and condoled and glowing tributes are being paid o her by people from all walks for her active and meritorious services as a renowned lawyer, human rights activist, outspoken and bold and daring meritorious services by people from all walks of life.

Asma Jahangir was the first ever woman President of the Supreme Court Bar Association, lawyers representative bodies observed three days mourning and holdings condolence meetings in her remembrance , she was on Time’s magazine list of 100 most influential woman. Her demise has been widely condoled by President Mamnoon Hussain, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saquib Nisar and judges of the apex court, Senate Chairman Mian Raza Rabbani, Chief Election Commissioner , Punjab Governor Rafique Rajwana, PML (N) President and former Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, PTI Chairman Imran Khan ,PPP Co-Chairman and former President Asif Ali Zardari, PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari,PML (QA) President Ch Shujat Hussain and host of others.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saquib Nisar, PPP leader Aitzaz Ahsan, PML (QA) President Ch Shujat Hussain, former Foreign Minister Mian Mahmud Ali Kasuri were among large number of people from all walks of life who visited the residence of late Asma Jahangir and condoled with the bereaved family members throughout Sunday evening and on Monday as well. Bereaved family members include husband Tahir Jahangir, daughters Munizae Jahangir and Sulema Jahangir, son Jilani Jahangir, sons-in-law Salman Afridi and Harry Rouse, daughter-in-law Myra Qureshi, sisters Hina Jilani and Samina Tahir, brother Malik Usman Jilani, grand daughters Natasha Asma Rouse and Leah Tara Jahangir.

