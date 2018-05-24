A monumental anthology by Jameel Athar

Khalid Butt

It is quite rare to get a gift which can move and spell-bound you. Such was the impact of a monu-mental 613-page book entitled “Tale of an era” (Ek Ahed Ki Dastan) written by a senior Editor, Jameel Athar Qazi and a close friend of many years of over half a century.

I had came across Jameel Ather, in Faisalabad (then known as Lyallpur) where I had spent few eventful years there having sent by then Chief Editor, Faiz Ahmad Faiz, of The Pakistan Times.

Jameel was then a 16-year-old college student in identical circumstances in Lyallpur, like I had done in Montgomery (now called Sahiwal). I was fasci-nated to find his enthusiasm and gave him a helping hand to guide in his chosen career. It is remarkable that our relationship has survived for over half a century to this day. Jameel Athar, has truly emerged as senior and wor-thy editor and owner of over half dozen national newspapers and magazines being published from Lahore with simultaneous editions form many other parts of the country. He has also enjoyed a worthy role in the affairs of APNS and CPNE, and has emerged as notable figure in the media community.

Now coming to his remarkable biography “Tale of an era”, is truly something to be described as an epic to record his biographical sketches of former senior editors, politicians, religious leaders, statesmen, spiritual personalities, notable journalists, associ-ates, poets, bureaucrats and other related personali-ties he came across during his eventful career.

Among the notable personalities are late Khan Ab-dul Ghaffar Khan, Hussain Shaheed Sulrawardy, and many others like Maulana Syed Ataullah Shah Bokhari, Maulana Syed Abul Ala Maududi, famous editors like Maulana Zafar Ali Khan, Mir Khaleel-ur-Rehman, Hameed Nizami, Majeed Nizami, Z.A. Suleri, Faiz Ahmad Faiz, Ahmad Nadeem Qasmi, M.A. Zuberi, Fakhare Matri, Agha Shorish Kash-miri, Enayatullah, founder of Daily Mashriq and former noted editors of Lyallpur like Ch. Riasat Ali Azad, Ch. Shah Mohammad Azeez, Kheleeqi Qure-shi, Nasikh Saifi and Ghazi Rasheed and former journalists, writers of Faisalabad and Lahore, which brought me back some close memories of the happy days I had spent both in Faisalabad and Lahore in the days gone by.

What is truly touching is that Jameel Athar, is cur-rently completing three other books, “Diyar-i-MUjahid-se-Datanagar-tak”, Shaikh Sarhind, Imam Rabbani, Hazrat MUjahid Alf Sani.Here is wishing good luck to friend Jameel Ather to keep going with his monumental spiritual, research and editorial work in future.