A literary evening ‘Urdu Nama’ arranged for art lovers

Staff Reporter

Rung school of Music and Arts Wednesday arranged a literary evening here for literature lovers from twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad to help revive the lost art of urdu narration.

Evening titled, ‘Urdu Nama’ was conducted by famous Urdu narrator Taimur Rehman who was widely known and recognized as Qasid (Messenger) where he read few urdu pieces of prose and poetry from famous urdu writers of sub-continent such as Faiz, Ahmad Faraz and Ashfaq Ahmad.

Taimur Rehman has been instrumental in reviving the lost art-form of urdu literature and poetry narrations since 2011 and has performed at various places in Pakistan and abroad.

As a writer, his forte was narrative poetry while he also held the honor of being recognized by Oscar Winner Indian lyricist, Gulzar.