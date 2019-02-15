A life like yours!

Kashif Shamim Siddiqui

ADORNED with ‘kajal’ and ‘Ghungroos’ , monstrous parody of women in unique style, clap in a weird manner, bringing fake smile on the faces – makeup, lipstick, dressed in colourful outfits, shouting with different voices. . . a eunuch’s life has emerged in society as a matter of ignorance as people do not like to eat, drink or even shake their hands with them. Gender variant people are also ridiculed by society, for being different; they are more vulnerable to violence and abuse. A young boy, who is either victim of sexual abuse or has run away from home because of shame, leisurely adjusts as a new member in transvestite community. Many have gone through breast implants and hormone therapy in their desire to look feminine. The surgery is expensive, but without it their transformation is incomplete. An ‘operation’ is cause for huge celebrations in the community. It is performed out of doors, and feasts, song and dance are rituals that accompany the event, which is orchestrated by the head of the community known as the Guru. Thereafter, the Guru takes over the proper upbringing of the newest member.

A few days ago, I met Dr. Sana Khadija Rai who works for an NGO and has a great ambition to do a lot in order to make life “healthy and safe” for the marginalized people of Pakistan. While interacting on transgenderism, she interpreted to a recent discovery from a research that during the embryo to foetus process of a child’s birth where the sex of the baby will be determined, the mother’s sexual hormone in the womb will give the baby’s brain a gender imprint. Commonly, male anatomical babies will get a male gender identity and female anatomical babies will get a female gender identity. There are children, where the body is a male, the mother’s hormones give a female identity to the brain, same goes with the opposite sex. When the female brain wants to reach puberty, the pituitary gland sends a message to the organs and the organs will send signals to the wall of uterus to receive their first menstruation, but for a female brain with a male body, there is no reaction to it and that is where all the depression and anxiety comes.

The country’s total population of transgender people reported in the sixth Population and Housing Census is 10,418. Transgender community still faces prejudice in our society. They are devoid of actively participating in political, social, economic and financial sectors which leaves them with limited options to earn a livelihood. Thus, on account of this, they earn their living by performing in the streets, at ceremonies, many of whom survive in a precarious social niche as wedding dancers and providers of blessings in exchange for cash. They are mostly found at traffic signals, begging for money, often from motorists stuck at traffic lights, and on the doorstep of a house where a child is born.

Desperate and unemployed youth is attracted to transgender community to earn this easy money. Many would associate transgender people with work as sex workers due to their difficulties to secure a job in the work field. Most analysts recognize poverty as a crucial factor in driving transvestite towards an occupation such as prostitution. Both fake and real eunuch prostitution have grown in “red light” areas of Pakistan over the years. Secondly, ignorance toward psychological healing of problems in most of the low-class families led their children to take shelter in the so-called safe haven. Selling of children to the community due to poverty is yet another important reason for becoming transgender. Besides, elite class of eunuch does not face this treatment because of their social and economic status in the society. They become fashion designers, interior decorators, hair stylists etc. The golden era for third gender was during the time of the Mughal monarchs, from 1526 to 1857, when eunuchs and hermaphrodites oversaw the harem, often becoming key advisors. In olden days, Hijras were used to work as women servant apart from performing on weddings and occasions. They were kept as trusted life guards in female areas and some even become generals in Mughal armies.

The recognition of the third gender is not because of a social issue; it is a matter of human rights. When we see their status at international level, it feels that countries have perceived the importance of taking required measures for this creation of God. In India, the Supreme Court has recognised transgender as a “third gender”, where the government has provided the transgender people category with quotas in jobs and education. In Indonesia, there is an “Islamic boarding school” for transgender people, which opens its doors for the sake of freedom of religion, regardless of sexual orientation. The transgender community can equally be entitled to rights guaranteed in the Constitution to all citizens including the right of inheritance after the death of parents, job opportunities, free education and health care. They are the creature of God.

— The writer is a Poet based in Karachi University.

