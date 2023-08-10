After months of waiting, the results of A-level are finally here as students eyeing top scores to get admission into the best universities.

Results of A-level and AS-level will all be announced today August 10 in Pakistan, and parts of the world. Results can be sent in the mail, but it’s best for students to visit schools to collect results.

At least 45,000 students appeared in Cambridge International AS and A-Level exams this year, while the number increased to 100,000 if combined for IGCSE, and O Level.

The ongoing year 2023 saw an increase in a number of candidates appearing in the Cambridge exam. The global education provider revealed over 1.7 million entries for Cambridge exams this year, which shows an increase of 11 percent.

Cambridge said students in Pakistan have been able to get academics and appear in exams despite challenges like unrest and ensured that students whose exams were cancelled in May due to social unrest in Pakistan have been able to continue their education without interruption.

Cambridge country director congratulated all Cambridge students in Pakistan on their remarkable achievements in the Cambridge International AS & A Level results and said the exam series epitomised resilience.

“I am glad that we were able to reschedule the two cancelled A Level exams successfully and see our learners complete their academic journeys and transition to the next phases of their learning,” she said.