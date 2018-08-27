A letter to the Prime Minister

Raza Muhammad Khan

DEAR Prime Minister, congratulations on your election. We wish you success in all your pursuits, particularly the change promised by you, which is now a synonym for hope. We are sure that it will be for better and not for the worse. Hopefully, the change will also include transforming the thinking and attitudes of the people in the right direction and persuading them, that ‘if they want a change, they have to be that change’. As too frequent or abrupt changes could lead to chaos, we are certain that you will resist such impulses and adroitly manage the essential ones. We also have no doubts, that you will focus your energies on building the new Pakistan and not on fighting those, who may resist the change. Having cited a possible matrix for the changes, here are the four areas of priority to bring them about: First; review all major national policies, to benefit the country and surmount the arduous challenges that we face. While your embryonic vision on the matter, expressed in your address to the Nation was apt and reassuring, we are sure that you will abide by the following five constitutional injunctions for further action and guidance: One; that Pakistan’s national aim is embedded in the preamble to our constitution and it is to ‘—— prosper and attain a rightful and honoured place amongst the nations of the world -’. Two; references to national interests in the constitution comprise preserving our sovereignty, integrity and solidarity, while ensuring the social and economic well-being of the people and the glory of Islam. Three; as stipulated in Article 40 of the constitution, the State is mandated ‘to preserve and strengthen fraternal relations among Muslim countries. Four; Article 257 alludes to striving for the possibility of a favourable resolution of the Kashmir dispute. Five; Article 25 A guarantees free and compulsory education by the state to all children, between five to sixteen years of age. Six; ‘full observance of the ‘principles of — equality, tolerance and social justice, as enunciated by Islam’ has also been emphasized.

These clauses encompass broad goals, from which most of our major policies, along with the strategies for their implementation must flow out. We know that unless the ‘new’ Pakistan is more safe and secure, it cannot prosper. Thus, national security must be your top concern and it must include prevention, deterrence and reduction of the threats of all forms of aggression, including the menace of terrorism and violent extremism, supporting an international framework from which we can benefit economically with dignity, and preventing the emergence of hostile powers or failed states in our vicinity. As the success of the CPEC is a mutual, unanimous and key economic interest of Pakistan and China, it needs to be jointly promoted and protected from our nemeses, who have openly declared to undermine it, at the uppermost level. Since the success of our economic policies will be dependent on internal stability, peace and harmony, our internal security policy will need greater attention and resources. The draft National Internal Security Policy needs to be adopted without any further delay. It may be assigned a dominant role and astutely managed to counter the internal threats. Concomitantly, the NAP must be reappraised urgently, appropriately budgeted at the federal and provincial levels and constantly monitored.

Second; As the head of the Planning Commission, you have to lay down realistic ends that can be matched with the means available and reappraise the so called ‘Vision 2025’ that aims at ‘making Pakistan the next Asian Tiger’. This vision includes a wish list of some over ambitious goals that need rationalization. However targets related to increasing the literacy rate to 90%, increasing the FDI , enhancing tax to GDP ratio, reducing food insecurity, doubling power generation and reducing its cost and envisioning the ‘Made in Pakistan’ a symbol of quality, need to be retained and reinforced .To fix the economy, broadening the base of tax collection , sharing the debt burden of the federation by the provinces in line with the true spirit of the 18th Amendment, preventing tax evasion, good governance and precluding wastages, should be preferred over reliance on loans. Three; unless factors of sustainability, alignment of policies with each other and with the international and national environment are built-into national goals and policies, they are not likely to succeed. Obtaining political consensus and indicating a chronogramme for major policy implementation will be equally vital. All policies, including the ones alluded in your address, must be formalized in writing and fine-tuned, if needed, after media, and parliamentary debates. Policy preparation and interventions must be based, not only on fulfilling election promises but informed inputs from state institutions and a set of criteria such as fiscal space, national priorities, long term benefits and employment targets, etc.

Four; National interests alone should act as the foundation of all actions, and these must be kept above personal or party benefits. Budget allocations should be made and taxes levied on the basis of careful ranking of over a dozen policies and not political expediencies. Protection and advancement of vital interests and dominant policies must be allocated greater share of money so that they can make a visible difference. While austerity measures announced by you are commendable, it is these processes that will ensure optimal utilization of scarce resources. The people have put the destiny of this country in your hands. You have also raised their expectations, at a very early stage of assuming office. This is indeed an onerous responsibility and we are sure that you will fulfill it. Procrastination is not a choice for you, nor is compromise on merit or experience, for selection of your team for the change. Meanwhile, we the people shall continue to support you, if you can guarantee the achievement of our national aspirations and the goals of our prosperity and security.

— The writer, a retired Lt Gen, is former President of National Defence University, Islamabad.

