A learning to live with Covid-19 | By Dr Muhammad Khan

A learning to live with Covid-19

A year after World Health Organisation (WHO) formally declared Covid-19 as a pandemic; the global human losses (deaths) have crossed the figure of 2.6 million.

The Johns Hopkins University tracks that the pandemic has “claimed at least 2.62 million lives so far, with over 118 million recorded infections”.

Indeed, the most advanced countries of the world (United States and Europe) suffered the most with maximum human casualties and economic losses.

United States alone has suffered over 543000 human losses in the pandemic hit areas.

Recently, President Joe Biden has predicted that, it may take a year for the United States to effectively control the deadly pandemic (Covid-19).

This may be a political statement, since US has not been able to reduce the intensity of this pandemic in last one year.

In most of European states, the pandemic is still taking heavy toll in term of human losses.

The economically well-off Brazil is emerging as the new epicentre of the pandemic (Covidi-19), where death toll is raising with each passing day.

The vaccine against the pandemic may take years to prove its worth and efficacy.

Currently, the vaccine is in short supply for most of advanced states even.

According to Bloomberg, “Most of the inoculations have been limited to a small number of countries” like; United States, Britain, Europe, China and some other rich state.

The developing world may take years to get their share of vaccine especially for the common citizens.

More so, the global health experts are cautiously optimistic about the impact of the Covid-19 vaccines, it’s not altogether effective and authentic.

Besides, there exists serious disparity in the rollout of the vaccine which may “serve to prolong the pandemic with the emergence of new variants of the virus” like Britain and the Brazil.

This means that for a foreseeable future, the world will have to live with this deadly pandemic.

The only therapy which can be available for everyone without any cost is the defensive and precautionary measures.

These measures may not totally control the pandemic, nevertheless can reduce the intensity and spread of the disease reasonably.

In Pakistan, 606000 people have suffered in this deadly disease with 13,600 deaths since the start of this deadly disease.

In the process over 571000 people recovered from the Covid-19 which is very encouraging figure.

Compared to advanced countries of the world, there have been less human losses in Pakistan, which is mainly because of effective immunity system of the masses and timely imposition of governmental control; the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

As per National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) there have been gradual upsurge in the cases of Covid-19 all over Pakistan.

The number of active cases in Pakistan has increased to 17400.

The Government has decided to impose restrictions on some of the activities which also include closure of educational institutions, restrictions on commercial activities, offices and other workplaces.

From the perspective of NCOC, these restrictions and closure of educational institutions and commercial activities will break the momentum; the upsurge in Covid-19 cases who’s third is on its way to hunt various parts of Pakistan.

Nevertheless, this does not provide the long-term solution to control the deadly pandemic.

Moreover, it is difficult for the country like Pakistan to procure the vaccines for its entire 210 million population sat least in next one year.

Then, closure of educational institutions, commercial activities and social gatherings is not the solution to fight back the Covid-19 pandemic.

As an advisory body for the Government of Pakistan, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) must devise doable and long-term practical mechanism where the people of Pakistan can continue working in an environment of extended Covid-19; “A Learning to Live with Covid-19”.

The broad contour of the strategy should be; raising the individual and community stakes, enhancing the social and family responsibilities, instilling institutional coordination, control and response and finally an overarching governmental monitory system.

Starting from an individual/family, there is a need to fix the responsibilities towards a safe and secure Pakistan at least against Covid-19 which can be achieved by enhancing the stakes.

Rather a routine procedure, the parents and educational institutions should be held responsible for any mishap. There has to be a strict adherence to the SOPs and directives against this deadly pandemic.

WHO has already issued instructions for protection against the spread of Covid-19. Entitled as “Protect yourself and others from COVID-19”, this set of instructions contains a details package starting from an individual to society and the nation state (s).

In line with WHO, the National Command and Operation Centre of Pakistan has also issued detail instructions. Nevertheless, the problem lies with the implementation of these directives.

Implementation can only be ensured once individuals, families, societies, institutions and those responsible at work-places are made responsible and accountable for any surge in Covid-19 related case.

In last one year, no-one has been held responsible and accountable for the non-adherence of the laid-down instructions and SOPs.

Let’s raise the stakes, take responsibilities and follow the laid-down instructions and SOPs for a safe and secure future of every Pakistani as we may have to live with Covid-19 for a long time.

— The writer is Professor of Politics and IR at International Islamic University, Islamabad.