A leader stands by his words: Bilawal

Our Correspondent

Sukkur

Pakistan People’s Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday told Prime Minister Imran Khan that a leader is the one who stands by his commitment with the masses.

The PPP chairman was addressing a political gathering in Sukkur with regard to 51st Foundation Day of his party, being observed across the country on Friday with a commitment to further promote and safeguard the ideology of the party.

He said if a person has to become a leader then he should learn from ZA Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto, who did not bow down before dictators.

Bilawal also advised those aspiring to become leaders to learn from the PPP workers, adding, “A leader fights for his people.”

He slammed the rulers for taking U-turns on their promises made with the people.

Speaking about the use of religion for political gains, he said religion should not be dragged in politics. He however added that dictators used religion for politics in the past.

