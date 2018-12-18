A journey towards excellence

Dr Muhammad Munir, Ayesha Urooj

NOT a lot of readers aware of the fact that December is bringing the 27th Independence Day celebrations for Kazakhstan. Kazakhstan emerged as an independent country at the face of the world map on December 16, 1991. 27 years is a very insignificant amount of time in the history of nations to develop, prosper and emerge as a powerful country in the region. However, Kazakhstan has come a long way and managed to achieve most of its objective set forth at the time of its independence. With the sudden collapse of the (erstwhile) Soviet Union in the aftermath of Cold War, Kazakhstan was among the 16 States that were declared independent. There was a lot of skepticism in the international community about the fate of these states, which were considered to be financially and politically too immature to survive as well as handle the responsibilities that an independent State function involved. The people and government of Kazakhstan took this as a challenge and worked hard to transform a piece of land into a country and nation.

The origin of scepticism about the fate of Kazakhstan was rooted in the diverse ethnicity of the country that is why not many experts believed in the success of the country. Today the country presents a beautiful blend of peaceful coexistence between more than hundred ethnic groups. It is a great achievement and that too in a very short time since South Asia and Central Asia have been a prey to international interference. The international powers are notorious for manipulating local ethnic groups against each other and using the situation to their own advantage in the region. The government of Kazakhstan achieved this by setting their efforts in the right direction since the very beginning. In the early phase of their independence which was in the 90s, a detailed document was published which included the vision 2030 for the country. It included all the objectives of national interest and the guidelines to achieve those objectives for the country by year 2030. It is astonishing to report that the government announced that all those objectives were achieved by year 2012 and a new document was prepared. This document presented a vision of Kazakhstan by year 2050.

Another important lesson that other developing countries could learn from Kazakhstan is to put education on the highest priority in agenda setting. The country used national budget to give out scholarships to worthy students in order to accumulate world-class human resource in every State Department and private sector. A significant portion of budget was dedicated to opening schools and universities that could match the world-class institutions in their faculty and services. In order to boost the countries economy, Kazakhstan took initiative from a policy perspective and developed laws and conditions that would attract foreign investment. More than 70% of the total foreign direct investment to Central Asia has been going to Kazakhstan in the last two decades which constitutes to almost $ 300 billion. The country is blessed with natural resources. It has 110 elements of periodic table present in the depth of its soils, out of which 99 are already identified, 70 are extracted and 60 are being used in the industry. This has all been possible because of sheer focus of the government on integrating technology with industry to promote innovation, production and profit in the national economy. The country is going through rapid industrialization with the help of technological innovation. Kazakhstan has taken a very interesting approach in maintaining unity with diversity. Instead of calling out to the patriotism and nationalism in its people, the State persuades people to celebrate their language, culture and tradition under the slogan. “From Kazakhstan to the world; From world to Kazakhstan.

Kazakhstan holds an important geo-strategic location in the Central Asian region. It is an active corridor that provides a transit route from North to South as well as East to West as it is located at the heart of Eurasia. It connects Europe to China and is currently being used to conduct trade between the two regions. Construction of railway corridor between Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan and Iran in recent times has attracted more foreign investment to the country and has helped boost the economy for Kazakhstan in the past few years. The reasons that distinguish Kazakhstan from other countries in the region and put it in a much more advantageous position are its economic policies. Its national policy has distributed industries over different sectors such as agriculture, food, retail etc. Investors are given incentives such as exemption from custom and additional grants. Furthermore, investors who are willing to invest significant amount of money are given additional facilities such as 30% of cash return over industry equipment purchase and capital expenditure. Pakistan enjoys cordial relations with Kazakhstan since its independence. There is a need to put more focus on the bilateral relation as Kazakhstan could provide excellent guidance to a developing country like Pakistan faced with challenges in industrial, technological and agriculture sector. Additionally, the important strategic location of Kazakhstan and its emerging role as an economic hub in the region requires the government to put immediate attention to strengthening Pakistan Kazakhstan relations.

Dr Muhammad Munir, Ayesha Urooj

Share on: WhatsApp