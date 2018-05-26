A high-level meeting of parliamentary parties will be summoned by ECP on May 31

ISLAMABAD (Pakistan Observer): The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has called upon a productive meeting of all parliamentary parties on May 31 in order to finalize the code of conduct for general elections of 2018.

The Election Commission of Pakistan has invited rapidly all concerned political parties which will be held on 31 May 2018.

The term of the incumbent government expires on May 31, after which the caretaker set-up will be put in place to hold elections which are expected to be held in July.

The current government’s term will be expired on May 31, as caretaker set-up will be put in place and will be responsible for peacefully holding general elections 2018 which are anticipated to be held in the month of July.

Both Leader of the House, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Leader of the Opposition Khursheed Shah from past couple of days help many meetings to agree upon one name for the caretaker prime minister, failed to reach a consensus as yet.

The ECP has already warned that if the government and the opposition failed to reach any mutual consensus on the name of a caretaker prime minister as soon as possible, then a bipartisan committee of lawmakers will be created to resolve the matter. Even if that committee didn’t work out and be unsuccessful, then finally the matter will be referred to the ECP, which will then cheery pick a name.