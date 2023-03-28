A glimpse into rich tributes paid to Zahid Malik for his contributions to Islam

ISLAMABAD – Noted journalist, author, and scholar, Zahid Malik left this world in September 2016 but left a legacy of intellectual thoughts, and ideas that will continue to enlighten his work. He has been followed all over the world, particularly in South Asia and Arab nations as well as Middle East, and Europe.

In his lifetime, Zahid Malik etched his name in various fields particularly for his dedication to Islam. Some of his iconic works is Mazameen-i-Quran-i-Hakeem, a subject-wise classification of verses of the Holy Quran which is available in several languages including English, French, and German.

All Pakistan Ulema Council chief Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi, called Mr. Zahid Malik one of the few gems of Islamic world, and he was rightfully regarded as one of the significant personalities of South Asia when it comes to dedication to his prestigious work.

Heaping praise on Mr. Malik for his literary work, he flagged Mazameen-i-Quran-i-Hakeem as his cornerstone work which will help Muslims to learn about Islam’s holiest book and its subjects.

TV host Dr Aneeq Ahmad also praised Mr Malik for his everlasting work and urged everybody to read Mazameen-i-Quran-i-Hakeem. Aneeq, who hosts an Islamic program on a local news outlet, said Zahid Malik dedicated his life to spread the message of Islam, especially for people who are not aware of the basic message.

Current Ruet chief Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad called his work a milestone and said Mazameen-i-Quran-i-Hakeem is even a crucial direction for religious scholars and preachers.

Pakistani actor Reema Khan, in her show Baran-E-Rehmat, takes up Mazameen-i-Quran-i-Hakeem, and Mazameen-i-Ahadees e Nabwi books of Zahid Malik, calling it helpful to seek guidance under Islamic teachings.

Delving into details, Khan said she went through the books and finds the devotion behind the effort as it summarises a vast information into a few pages, which according to her is helpful for people in today’s life. She also urged everyone to read these two masterpieces to understand Islam.