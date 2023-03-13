A fresh beginning for a bright future: Editorial

By: China Daily

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, was unanimously elected president of the People’s Republic of China and chairman of the Central Military Commission of the PRC at the annual gathering of the country’s top legislature in Beijing on Friday.

Xi’s election reflects the wishes of the Party and people of all ethnicities in China, and embodies the unified will of the Party, the Chinese people and the State. It will also inspire and motivate hundreds of millions of people to unite around Xi as the core of the CPC Central Committee and the whole Party to realize the tasks and goals set by the 20th CPC National Congress.

That Xi pledged allegiance to the Constitution, and vowed to uphold it, reflects his political consciousness as the leader of the Party, the State and the military.

Since the 18th Party Congress, the CPC Central Committee has coordinated the strategy for the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. With great political courage and a strong sense of responsibility, it has united and led the whole Party, the military and people of all ethnic groups, and inspired them to work harder, come rain or sunshine, to achieve the nation’s goals.

China has resolutely fought against all odds, passed the political, economic, ideological and natural tests, won the battle against poverty and achieved the first centenary goal of building a moderately prosperous society in all respects on schedule, achieved a decisive victory against the COVID-19 pandemic, and made great achievements in socialism with Chinese characteristics for a new era, and is on the way to achieving the second centenary goal of developing the country into a great modern socialist society that is prosperous, strong, democratic, culturally advanced, harmonious and beautiful.

After 10 years of hard work, historic achievements have been made in pushing forward the cause of the Party and the country. Today, the Party, the military and the people are united as never before. The Chinese nation has progressed from standing up and becoming moderately prosperous to becoming strong. The Party has become stronger in its revolutionary endeavor and the Chinese people have developed a stronger sense of historical consciousness, taking the Chinese nation closer to realizing the great rejuvenation.

The decade since the new era began has been extraordinary for the development of the Party and the country. And practice has proved that the “two establishments” — the establishment of Xi’s core position on the CPC Central Committee and in the Party as a whole and the establishment of the guiding role of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era — are the biggest guarantee for overcoming all obstacles on the road to achieving the second centenary goal. They are the decisive factors for the development of the cause of the Party and country in the new era and achieving the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

The election of the nation’s new leadership marks a fresh beginning on the Chinese path to modernization. Looking to the future, we must make more persevering efforts under the leadership of the CPC Central Committee with Xi as its core to make even greater achievements.