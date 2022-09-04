From BIPIN DANI: It is a “fresh” Asia Cup tournament now, Salman Hanif, the co-director of the event said.

Speaking exclusively, he said, “First round points and NRR (Net Run Rates) will not be considered in the Super 4 round. All four qualified teams in the second tour (Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, India and Pakistan) have started with zero points”.

The Super Four stage is following a format where all four teams battle it out against each other once. Thus, each team gets to play three matches. The top two teams at the end of this stage will see each other in the summit clash.

Dubai Sports City, which includes the Dubai International Stadium and the ICC Academy, and Sharjah Cricket Stadium are the potential venues for the glitzy Asia Cup T20 tournament.

The Asia Cup trophy is being made in India, it is learnt.

At the end of the first Super Four match, the Afghanistan team was defeated by Sri Lanka.

Asia Cup 2022, Super 4: Points table

Team Matches Played Won Lost NRR Points

Sri Lanka 1 1 1 0 0.589 2

India

Pakistan

Afghanistan 1 0 1 -0589 0