Sadia Khan

Thinking of a simplest description, a few words to describe the current situation we as a nation are in, I could think of no other fragment than “a fool’s paradise”. Where we the general population and the so-called masses are the fools. And why not? It is unfortunate for us to start afresh with slogans of “change” and end up once again being led into the spiral of darkness, hunger, fear and never ending poverty. Ironically even though annoyed and in vain we bear it all with a belief that perhaps it is unchallengeable so we carry on with the similar patterns as before. Complaining throughout the years but never changing the patterns of misery. The infamous support of the youth that the ruling party had before and during the general election 2018 was based entirely on a hope that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf would create job opportunities for the youth, rid the nation of the corrupt and corruption thus lead the country to zenith of prosperity. However, they carried on container tactic which mostly includes mulling opponents to keep self image clean and glorified proves otherwise. The failure of the ruling party to build positive, competitive national and international image of the country reflects its incapability and lack of experience for the governance.

The initial days of the new prime minister in office are marked by the fury of opposition in Parliament which to-day have not ceased, sky-rocketing in fuel prices, tremendous increase in dollar’s rate, rise in inflation, re-emergence of terrorism, dependence on loans and bailout packages. Furthermore the taunts by the opponents who label the ruling party’s performance as “unimpressive, ridiculous, full of lies and U-turns” have become customary. The government on the other hand has so far failed to adopt any concrete strategy to prove opponents otherwise. Running a country is without a doubt a labour some task which requires patience, intelligence, experience, knowledge and commitment however utter ego and failure to accept self negligence and weaknesses is dangerous. Spoken words hold great power to put one to in and out of trouble, people who represent the nation or speak for the government are expected to use right modest words. Regardless, remarks by government’s representatives puts the newly established government in jeopardy. Recent case of Dr Farrukh Saleem which enjoyed quite a limelight in the media is one such example where words provided us with an entire new debate. The announcement of Doctor’s appointment on Twitter as the spokesperson on economic and energy crisis was by none other than Fawad Chaudhry who later claimed Dr Farukh Saleem to have never had an official position. However till then the official sources including Radio Pakistan too recognized Dr Farrukh as “government spokesperson for Economic and Energy Crisis”. It is noticeable that the decision of allowing Farrukh Saleem to act as a spokesperson reversed instantaneously as he criticized the government’s economic strategy in a programme.

Sane minds may question that Dr Farrukh Saleem was for sure acceptable to the government when he defended the PTI gimmicks such as unrealistic five million houses schemes, bringing billions of dollars back to the country but became unacceptable when deviated from commonly shared PTI views. Alienation of Dr Farrukh by the members of Tehreek-i-Insaaf does put the Party under speculation. Regardless, the opponents and Farrukh Saleem are perhaps right to criticize the government for it has no clue of what is happening with the economy. The government is in fact treating the symptoms rather than the disease itself which plagues the economy of the country. This is evident from the constant devaluation of rupee, dwindling foreign reserves, rising inflation coupled by price hike of everyday commodity. There is an urgent need for the government to take effective measures by devising concrete strategy to deal with the prevailing economic crisis. Six months in office might not be enough to bring a drastic change but are certainly enough to frame strong and realistic policies. People expect much of the government it is time for the ruling party to keep up to their expectations.

Another issue which grabbed media attention in the past few days is the allotment of Mohmand Dam project to one of the close aides of the Prime Minister against which the opponents have reservations. Some even label it as a corruption itself. Issues such as this and others including open criticism and question on the accountability process prevalent in the country, regular Parliament façade need to be addressed on an immediate basis. There is a dire need to start healthy debate on serious issues in Parliament in order to bring forth legislations to help the citizens in achieving better life.

The ruling party needs to have self-analysis. There is no shame in acknowledging self-strengths and weaknesses. Neither is there any disgrace in asking for help of the experts for greater good. The Prime Minister needs to be realistic and expand his circle from small gathering of “yes sirs” to a greater club of associates which includes critics and innovators. Instead of hushing down the critics in the opposition and the media the government should attend to the problems and come up with the possible solutions. Instead of relying on the bailout packages from IMF and foreign loans measures should be taken to reform the economy. In an unfortunate reality the Government cannot be praised while the citizens starve. Under the ubiquitous situation of the country inspiring, radical, zealous words and promises mean nothing; action must be taken to prove one worthy of governance. Until then the fools live in a paradise created by the ones with the power.

—The writer is a Media practioner based in Islamabad.

Share on: WhatsApp