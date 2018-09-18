A flurry of diplomatic activity

Shahid M Amin

A remarkable diplomatic flurry was seen in Islamabad recently as the new Pakistan government headed by Prime Minister Imran Khan hosted Foreign Ministers from Japan, Iran, USA, China and Turkey apart from the Saudi Information Minister. Since getting elected, Imran Khan has had telephone conversations with leaders of India, France, UK, China, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and others. In addition, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi just paid a visit to Kabul. He is leaving for New York to attend the annual UN General Assembly session where he is likely to meet some other counterparts. He will also have further talks with his American counterpart. On his first foreign visit, Imran Khan is proceeding to Saudi Arabia to meet King Salman and Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman.

One explanation for this intensive diplomatic activity is that states that have important bilateral relations with Pakistan want to make contacts with the new Pakistan government to assess its views on issues that affect those countries. The diplomatic flurry also comes from recognition by the international community of Pakistan’s importance as a state whose policies affect the region and beyond. Each of these visits to Islamabad had its own background and significance. Japanese Foreign Minister Kazuyuki Nakane signed an agreement for economic development assistance. Japan has been a major aid-giver to Pakistan for years and a major trading partner. Its ODA assistance to Pakistan for the years 2009-2013 amounted to $1.34 billion. Japan’s economy is the fourth largest in the world. It has supported Pakistan in the context of the two wars in Afghanistan. Iranian Foreign Minister Jawad Zarif was an early visitor to Islamabad, perhaps by intention. He met top Pakistani leaders and delivered a letter from President Rowhani to Imran Khan inviting him to attend the Asian Cooperation Dialogue Summit in Iran in October this year.

Imran Khan told Zarif that Pakistan and Iran were the key to growth and prosperity in the region, through enhancing connectivity and promoting people-to-people linkages. He thanked Iranian Supreme Leader Khamenei’s support for Kashmiris’ struggle for self-determination (though Iran officially avoids any mention of Kashmir). It was notable that Foreign Minister Qureshi supported “Iran’s principled stance” on the nuclear deal issue, pitting it against the US which has withdrawn its commitment. He stated that Pakistan stood with Iran “in this hour of need.” This assurance as also the warm welcome to Zarif was good news for Iran. It is not clear whether Islamabad has calculated the possible harm due to this explicit support for Iran to Pakistan’s relations with USA and Saudi Arabia, which is having its own cold war with Iran. A wiser policy would have been to take a guarded stance in controversial issues.

US Secretary of State Pompeo was in Islamabad only for five hours but the visit seemed positive since both sides affirmed that they wanted a reset in their relations. The US emphasis was on carrying out respective obligations arising from existing commitments, a reference to more decisive action against alleged sanctuaries of terrorists in Pakistan. Foreign Minister Qureshi was upbeat about the talks and looked forward to continuing them in USA. The hard fact is that US-Pakistan bilateral relations are at an all-time low and will move forward only if Pakistan gives tangible support in bringing Afghan Taliban to the negotiating table. There is at present a serious trust deficit, made worse by President Trump’s bullying style. However, the US still needs Pakistan to keep open the supply route for its forces in Afghanistan and in helping to secure a face-saving exit to extricate itself from the longest war in its history.

The Chinese Foreign Minister’s visit reaffirmed the strong bonds of friendship between Pakistan and China. Imran Khan reiterated that friendship with China was a cornerstone of Pakistan’s foreign policy. He assured that his government was committed to the implementation of CPEC. However, there has been talk of renegotiating some CPEC projects. When in opposition, Imran had criticized the former government for lack of transparency and corruption in some projects. Some concerns have been raised over the impact of CPEC on Pakistan’s debt load. It was good that the Chinese Foreign Minister gave out specific information about the progress already achieved and a willingness to address any concerns about CPEC projects. He denied that CPEC was compounding Pakistan’s debt burden. He said that some 70,000 jobs had already been created and that one or two point had been added to Pakistan’s GDP.

Imran Khan’s visit to Saudi Arabia on September 18-19 is very important. Saudi Arabia is one of the two closest friends of Pakistan and we cannot afford a diminution in its friendship. It alone can help Pakistan bail out from its payments crisis, as it has to find about $10 billion to meet its immediate obligations. As an opposition leader, Imran Khan had insisted on Pakistan keeping out of the Yemen war and also opposed General Raheel Sharif’s appointment as head of IMCTC. The Saudi stance on both issues is the opposite. Now that Imran Khan is Prime Minister with great responsibilities, he must come to terms with the ground realities. International politics is a ruthless pursuit of national interests, bereft of emotions and illusions. Our foremost need is to overcome the economic crisis. It would be unrealistic to think that Iran is an alternative. It is in no position to give financial aid to us and, besides, it has strong ties with India. This is a testing time for our diplomacy. Pakistan must show some flexibility to secure Saudi help at this time.

— The writer served as Pakistan’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Soviet Union, France, Nigeria and Libya.

Share on: WhatsApp