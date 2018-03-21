A dot is mightier than blot

Bigotry among people due to political differences is arising day by day. In the last few days, some peculiar incidents took place. On March 11, ink was splattered on Khwaja Asif in Sialkot while he was addressing a public meeting. The very next day, a man hurled his shoe at Nawaz Sharif in Lahore.

A spate of unfamiliar incidents is an alarming sign for the State. Incidents like these are not at all excusable and should be squarely condemned {our entire political leadership has condemned both the incidents which augur well}. The State should look after and behest that every individual should follow virtues of tolerance and congruence. We should use ink wisely while electing our representatives instead of throwing it at them.

MAHA MOHSIN

Karachi

Related