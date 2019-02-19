Mansoor Akbar Kundi

A dictum says “if you don’t know where to go a then every road can take you”. It largely relates to one’s vision — be it an individual or nation. Individuals and nations without vision in Biblical terminology are hopeless and liable to perish. The fate of nations, now classified into nation-states, are determined by the individuals at helms of affairs. They are the ones at whose hands the direction of the ship of the state is fixed — success or failure. The direction is nevertheless greatly determined by the decisions taken. A similar decision relates to Pakistan chairs abroad which for last many years have met a dismal state of affairs. Foreign chairs were created under the Ministry of Education in 1960s to promote Pakistan’s cultural, historical and ideo-political image abroad. The phenomenon is not new to Pakistan. A large number of countries have their chairs abroad on either reciprocal or individual basis in the educational institutes of repute of the friendly countries. Pakistan foreign chairs exist in almost 15 countries including Turkey, US, Jordan, England, Germany, Azerbaijan, Egypt, Iran, Spain, Morocco.

I myself represented Pakistan at Istanbul University from 1998 to 2001. The chair established in 1980s was closed in 2001 and shifted to Hong Kong. I had repeatedly written and requested the then Pakistan Ambassador in Ankara: Karamatullah Ghori, Federal Secretary of the Ministry of Education: Safdar Mehmood and Federal Minister Zubeida Jalal not to close it but rather shift it to the Seljuk University in Konya, but no one heeded. The one in Ankara is intact but vacant for last few years. India which has established its chairs abroad in growing number has one intact in Istanbul.

The scholars selected on chairs are attached with the Pakistan Embassy/Consulate with their offices in the concerned universities. The ones on chair are entitled to blue passport but not his spouse and kids if accompanied. They are entitled to foreign allowance, medical reimbursement and free furnished accommodation largely covered under the funds allotted by the Ministry of Education. Unlike the regular foreign service employees, the chair holders’ children are not covered for schooling. The appointment is initially for one year subject to extension for another up to three or even more on the recommendation of the HoD/Dean of the University. The connivance of ambassador is also desired for extension. The scholar remains in close contact with mission and informs it about his/her achievements. With of passing of the 18th Amendment in July 2010 there appeared a major setback for the foreign chairs. Where education became a provincial subject and transferred to the provinces, the survival of the Federal Ministry of Education became a question mark. The ministry under which chairs were integrated and taken care of had ceased to exist. For the next many months the chairs functional were kites without strings. Many missions had asked scholars to wind up and go home due to uncertainty and financial liabilities.

In July 2011, the Ministry of Education was founded without a name and jurisdiction. In July 2013, it was given the name of the Ministry of Education, Training and Standards in Higher Education. After 10 month it was renamed as Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Trainings. As the ministry was struggling for survival there was threat to all functional foreign chairs. Many had become vacant due to no extension and reappointment. There was a dismal state of affairs for scholars. In April 2015 an advertisement appeared for the appointment of six chairs abroad. I was then the Executive Director of Higher Education Commission (HEC) with Dr Mukhtar Ahmed as Chairman. Two rounds of interviews with the final one in the Cabinet Division was held in August 2015. As per rule two persons on each chair, being principal and alternate candidates, were selected. All formalities including security clearance were made. When the summary reached the PM office for final approval in December 2015, it was turned down.

After two years in December 2017, again an advertisement for 14 chairs appeared. The number grew as many had become vacant during the past two years. Again, two rounds of interviews, with Federal Minister and HEC Chairman on-board in each one, were conducted in February and March 2018 with 28 candidates finally approved. The Prime Minister, Khaqan Abbasi had approved the final summary a week before the expiry of office in May 2018. The destiny of chairs once again lurked into darkness when the PTI government stepped into power. Withheld in the Prime Minister office for three months, the summary was finally thrown into waste basket. The Ministry sources say that it will fill only six of the 14 vacant chairs abroad in near future. A die has been cast for Pakistan foreign chairs abroad.

— The writer is Professor, Dept of Politics & International Relations, International Islamic University, Islamabad.

