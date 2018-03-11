A disgraceful act

The pulling down of Vladimir Lenin’s statue in Tripura, North-East India by some people belonging to the Bharatiya Janta Party is disgraceful, appalling and condemnable. It is a chilling reminder of hyper-polarised bloodlust in today’s politics. Lenin was a Russian Communist, a revolutionary, a politician and a political theorist and was considered as one of the tallest leaders of the world. We should have that respect for him.

JUBEL D’CRUZ

Mumbai, India

