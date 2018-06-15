A debt PM owes to his hometown

Caretaker Prime Minister, honourable Justice Nasirul Mulk, in addition to ensuring a transparent general election, has a special duty towards people of picturesque Valley of Swat. Construction of road between Chakdara and Mingora was approved a long time ago. However, scheme is yet to be executed.

The road should have been built years ago. If work on the project is fast-tracked, road travel will become easier for millions of people. Additionally, it will also contribute to boosting the local tourism economy. The former chief justice (now Prime Minister) is expected to right this wrong by directing the NHA to launch work on the road without further delay and complete it as soon as possible. This is a debt he owes to his hometown.

M AFZAL KHAN

Hayatabad, Peshawar

Related