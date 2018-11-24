A deadly disease

IT is a well-established fact that in this advanced world, diseases have also become much advanced that one cannot find a person without a story of diseased person or is diseased himself. But the diseases remain uncured just because of unawareness and ignorance of the people. A considerable number of people are facing the threat of diseases by going through which some people recover someday while others die. However, Tuberculosis commonly known as TB is caused by a sort of bacteria known as Mycobacterium tuberculosis. This causes harm to the lungs more and has adverse impact on other body organs. When someone who has the symptoms of TB, sneezes or coughs, the air is filled with the droplets which contain bacteria.

Tuberculosis remains one of the biggest contributors to the death of most of the women and elderly people in the world but is curable and rarely deadly in infants, if diagnosed and treated in time. As per as the estimation by World Health Organisation almost 1.7 million people died of tuberculosis in 2017 while 620 people die every day owing to this disease.

Per contra, 90 per cent of tuberculosis deaths in children are untreated cases. Besides, an estimated 240,000 children die from tuberculosis every year. Sadly, in spite of the huge death toll, tuberculosis receives roughly a tenth of the global research funding that goes to HIV/AIDS. We and especially the authorities and officials concerned with health should take concrete steps so that precious lives are saved.

ZN BALOCH

Via email

