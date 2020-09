Former Inspector General of Sindh Police, Allah Dino Khawaja, presently posted as Secretary, Narcotics Control Division, is transferred and posted as Member (In-charge), Wafaqi Mohtasib (Ombudsman)’s Secretariat Regional Office Karachi. Former Inspector General of Sindh Police, Allah Dino Khawaja is posted on deputation basis, with immediate effect and until further orders, said a notification on 8th September Tuesday.