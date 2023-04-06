English domestic cricket season is upon us with several high-profile Pakistani players set to take fields for their teams in all three formats.

The list includes both current and former internationals who will play in the County Championship, the Royal London Cup and the T20 Blast.

Shan Masood is perhaps the most important name of the bunch as he is set to take the reins as captain of Yorkshire in the County Championship. His team, however, finds itself in Division II after being relegated last year.

The lefty is set to take part in white-ball tournaments as well.

Azhar Ali will once again don the Worcestershire colours this summer with Mohammad Abbas set for another stint with Hampshire.

Shaheen Afridi will join Nottinghamshire for the T20 Blast while also suiting up separately for the Welsh Fire.

Hassan Ali, Zafar Gohar and Shadab Khan also have contracts for this season.

Complete list of Pakistani players in the English Domestic season:

Haider Ali (Derbyshire) – County Championship, Royal London One Day Cup, T20 Blast

Zafar Gohar (Gloucestershire) – County Championship, Royal London One Day Cup, T20 Blast

Mohammad Abbas (Hampshire) – County Championship

Hasan Ali (Warwickshire) – County Championship, T20 Blast (April-July)

Azhar Ali (Worcestershire) – County Championship, Royal London One Day Cup

Shan Masood (Yorkshire) – County Championship, Royal London One Day Cup, T20 Blast

Shaheen Afridi (Nottinghamshire) – T20 Blast

Shadab Khan (Sussex) – T20 Blast