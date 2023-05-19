A bullet saves nuclear Pakistan | By Rizwan Ghani

A bullet saves nuclear Pakistan

IF a bullet was fired at the protestors, nuclear Pakistan would have been up for grabs. It would have started civil war by pitching public against the military as part of the strategic plan. By not firing that one bullet, military has defeated the trap and saved the country. That’s why NSC has called for national unity and harmony amidst a complex geo-strategic situation caused by the global political confrontation as well as the enemies’ policy of instability.

These developments are not in isolation. Under Indo-Pacific policy, Modi has outsourced India’s defence like NATO. It took nine months to replace CDS of India after Gen Rawat’s death in mysterious helicopter crash which delayed enactment of controversial changes in the military including 4-year military service (Agni-path). By removing democratic check and balance of military, BJP has aligned country’s parliamentary system with the West while turning it into one man dictatorship to implement the West’s policy in the region.

Pakistan is facing similar challenge. Our politicians and political parties also support similar deals including ten years or more stay in power. Our parliamentary system is being midwifed to cross-dress as democracy while empowering one man rule. Trump’s 6 Jan attack has set the stage and Pakistan cannot rule out attacks on its democracy, judiciary, military and media in future also unless country upholds its 1973 constitution and adopts Ted Cruz like bill of maximum two terms for Senators.

It is a Western phenomenon. After reports of Trump’s 6 Jan plan, Gen Milley told America in his November speech that the US military owes allegiance to the Constitution not any one individual. He asked Congress to cut powers of president or face consequences. Trump asked Gen Milley to resign on another issue after Ex-AG Barr confirmed shouting match between [both of] them (30 June 2021 the New Yorker). This practice should end.

Like Trump and Modi, our politicians also target military and its commanders for political gains. Why would politicians from different countries do it and what unites them? As PM Boris Johnson answered this question. He suspended parliament to stay in power. The SC ruled that it was an unlawful act but failed to remove him. Trump enacted 6 Jan for power but still free. Imran has used similar tactics to return to power while promising military reforms.

The West has removed military from democratic system of checks and balances. It has frozen their constitutions allowing national takeover through outsourcing of food, energy, healthcare, economy, currency, industry, education, housing, policing, media and jobs. The cost-of-living crisis in the West has exposed its fallouts in the form of five decades of stagnant wages (pay strikes of UK and US), failed public services (NHS, falling life expectancy, long waiting lists),rising poverty (1 in 5 UK child poverty, eat or heat, 70% unable to buy a home), no political accountability and forever wars.

Our parliamentary democracy is different from that of the West. The architects of 1973 Pakistan Constitution envisaged trichotomy of power, a balance in which lawmakers make laws, judiciary keeps check on them with its powers of judicial review and military is legally bound to back its judgments. By defeating the attack on military, the federation has successfully protected the constitution, same day elections and its institutions. It is a permanent precedent now.

Our judiciary is next. Boris Johnson wanted to enact judicial reforms including ministers overturning court orders. The opposition called it an attack on independence of judiciary. High Court took suo motu on Brexit letter forcing him to comply or face jail. The Conservative party made judicial reforms part of its 2019 election manifesto. These reforms weaken people holding state accountable, undermining independent scrutiny and holding government to account.

The West is undermining democracy by gerrymandering (manipulating constituency boundaries to win by default and turning voting irrelevant), FPTP voting system and voter ID (disenfranchising poor, women with maiden and married identification documents and minorities). Keir Starmer defied Labour call to replace FPTP voting system with Proportional Representation. It defies one-man one vote in a parliamentary democracy.

Under FPTP system, Tory candidate needs only 35,000 votes to win as compared to Labour (90,000) and Green (850,000). 12-point lead is needed for parliamentary majority. Data shows 28% lead tends to result in 8-point margin of victory on election day. UK is headed for hung parliament despite Labour strong victory in Local Government elections. Labour only had six PMs since 1905. In US, Hillary lost despite winning 6M more votes than Trump.

Finally, Pakistan should also revive its economy as per its Constitution by taking necessary steps including returning to gold standard to end reliance on forex reserve, long-term stability and independent foreign policy. Revive saving-based banking to replace loans with savings to fund mega projects like France using €370 pension savings to build six nuclear power plants with €51bn (1933 Glass-Steagall Act, SBP under government control). Reintroduce balanced budget to end debts like US ($31.4T) and UK (£2.4T) as fallout of their 1980 economic reforms.

—The writer is senior political analyst based in Islamabad.

