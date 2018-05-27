A bid to raise the tax-net!

FEED BACK

Zaheer Bhatti

ONE would like to look upon the recently announced Government Amnesty Scheme apparently offering to whiten undeclared wealth and property within and outside the country as a welcome initiative in a bid to raising the tax net, but more importantly its long awaited though belated response to repeatedly suggested rationalization of tax slabs to encourage citizens to become tax filers and raise tax collection for the cash-starved economy. Had this step been taken a couple of years back rather than stick to Ishaq Dar’s pig-headed approach, Pakistan may well have been able to avoid borrowing the way it has.

But looking at the lack of proactive follow-up by the Government to make it work by helping and guiding those wanting to avail the opportunity and become filers, the announcement coming at the fag-end of its tenure it looks to be more of an election ploy rather than being sincerely intended. The scheme is likely to yield little result in the absence of a rapid response mechanism to address questions for clarity on various points with already a month lapsed out of the bare two and a half given to avail the opportunity. Among questions which must be immediately addressed while extending the cut-off date are: i) You may ask to declare property bought decades back for small sums of money which may look worth infinitely more today with pathetic nose-diving of the Pakistani Rupee, but how can one be asked to pay a percentage of its current value in order to legitimise the asset unless it is sold and yields cash dividend, without which it is not even worth the paper it is written on.

ii) Effective date for slashed tax rates does not appear to have been announced because the deduction at source including Official salaries and on National savings schemes continues to be made at prevalent rates. Unless made applicable with effect from the current financial year, it will not encourage non-filers to become filers. iii) It is not clear if the raised initial basic exemption of RS Twelve lacs earning exempted from tax will continue to be subtracted as before from the income to determine the applicable taxable slab. iv) The Government deduction on withdrawals from one’s own Bank account regardless of whether they were filers or non-filers is antagonistic with no moral or legal basis. It must be withdrawn forthwith to show good intent.

v) Senior Citizens are the ones mainly contributing to National Investment Schemes and yielding the most after foreign remittances, largely because they can ill afford to risk their savings in dubious and unchartered real estate or unpredictable Stock exchange. But they have been given a raw deal by an almost 40 to 50% cut in their rate of dividend slashed on a regular basis compared to what was offered 5 to 7 years ago. Relief announced in decimals only reflects complete insensitivity of the Government to woes of citizens who do not have many options to make their ends meet.

vi) Conversely rather than leave it entirely to the public to voluntarily file tax returns, all business outlets with an anticipated annual turn-over of over 2 million rupees should be spot-checked and levied a flat but moderate tax accordingly, and realize the sums by way of Pay Orders or Demand Drafts in the name of FBR government of Pakistan. vii) It is my suggestion that the government volunteer free service for filing tax returns to interested filers and profusely publicize designated centres through the media for public convenience. It must also be ensured that those assigned the task genuinely help and not turn it into yet another opportunity to fleece or scare away inclined filers.

And finally, Miftah Ismail must stop adding insult to injury by telling the consumer that devaluation of Pakistani Rupee by almost 10% in one go had neither impacted the common man’s purchasing power nor increased prices, and that according to some queer logic the Government had reduced prices during its tenure. The Government it appears has decided to be deaf, dumb and blind to the people’s woes despite the consumers yelling protest all over the country.

The last PPP Government was voted out for colossal load shedding besides failure to deliver anything tangible to the common man. And just when one thought the PML(N) government would lower tariffs due to sharp decline in global oil prices and sell its energy turn-around by constructing small dams harnessing affordable energy and irrigation water for the agrarian landmass, one was amazed to hear the Punjab Chief Minister trying to win cheap sympathy while addressing a political gathering in Sindh vowing to sacrifice thousands of Kalabagh Dams just to exploit the ill-conceived Sindhi sentiment, instead of allaying their fears and bringing home the proven virtues of the Project wherein experts have vouched maximum benefit to the water-starved tail in Sindh.

The Government has raised oil prices at regular intervals and gone for expensive thermal based energy projects rendering Pakistan’s industries and their products incompatible in the world market besides making life of the common man more miserable; yet another raise being in the offing as a parting kick to the electorate. Add to it the never-ending price-hikes in consumables despite announcing substantial amounts of subsidies the Government has been unable to enforce reduction in skyrocketing prices. There were times not too long ago when besides announcement of subsidies by the Government, all kinds of vendors voluntarily reduced prices of consumables on occasions such as Ramazan-ul-Mubarak and Eidain. That is not to be any longer. One fears that the Government’s last ditch effort to broaden the tax net may go by default, unless it is able to reassure the potential tax-payer of a controlled price regime to encourage him file returns.

—The writer is a media professional, member of Pioneering team of PTV and a veteran ex Director Programmes.