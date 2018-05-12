A-1 Graders urge CM to implement reward money announcement

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah , in his budget speech, on Thursday announced to allocate Rs 1.2 billion for the students securing A-1 grade in SSC and HSC in the province.

This needs clarification, whether the amount will be distributed among the A-one graders emerging this year or of 2017 and 2016 as they were still waiting for the same.

The Chief Minister, in his last budget speech, had announced to double this award money to Rs 100,000 from Rs 50,000 for each student securing A-1 grade in matric or intermediate examination. But, till date, the best performing students of the last two academic years were waiting to get this overdue amount through their respective boards of examinations.

‘Parents especially from poor and lower middle classes were happy to hear this announcement from the Chief Minister. They felt relaxed for meeting the expenses of their children to get further education.

But, this simply proved a political statement,’ said a father of girl , who is low grade government employee and has three more children to support.

Sindh Education and Literacy Minister Jam Mehtab Dahar on the Assembly floor declined to answer the question from Opposition MPA Haji Shafi Muhammad Jamote that how many A-1 grade students were given this promised money as majority of them were looking for this supporting amount.

When APP contacted a senior officer of Board of Secondary Education Karachi a few weeks back, he said the Chief Minister’s announcement on Assembly floor was not implemented so far.‘After the announcement of last year matric results, BSEK forwarded the data of A-1 graders to the Chief Minister’s House, but we haven’t got any feedback,’ he said adding that the concerned boards are to distribute this amount.—APP

