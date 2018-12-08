Being students of Turbat University, we face hardships because of sub-standard food. The food served at the hostel is not clean, it is either full of mosquitoes or men hair are found in it. When we complain about it, the supervisor, instead of taking action on our complaint, goes against us. The higher authorities at the University also do not pay any heed to our complaints. Therefore, food authorities as well as the Higher Education Commission are requested to take some action to save us from illness which are avoidable by taking some preventive measures.

FIDA BALOCH

Turbat

